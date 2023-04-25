Back

MHA: Having high net worth does not guarantee S'pore citizenship

Saying that Singapore will have 3,500 high-net-worth individuals as citizens is highly misleading, with no credible basis, MHA added.

Belmont Lay | April 25, 2023, 05:46 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has responded to recent media reports that claimed some 3,500 high-net-worth individuals are expected to become Singapore citizens in 2023.

In a statement on April 25, MHA said:

We are aware of several articles published in the past few days, alleging that 3,500 high-net-worth individuals with assets of US$6 million or more, are expected to be granted Singapore citizenship (SC) in 2023.

The figures cited were from a person working in a private research firm based in Johannesburg, South Africa. We do not know how he or his company arrived at this figure. SC applications for the rest of 2023 have not even been decided yet. This statement is highly misleading, with no credible basis. Having high net worth does not guarantee citizenship.

A whole suite of factors are considered, including the benefits to Singapore, the business created in Singapore, the number of Singaporeans employed, as well as the individual’s ability to integrate into society, and commitment to sink roots in Singapore.

Background

A Lianhe Zaobao interview with Andrew Amoils, head of research at wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth, on April 20, reported that the majority of the 3,500 high-net-worth individuals expected to become Singapore citizens in 2023 will be from China.

The report stated that each of these individuals has at least US$6 million in investable wealth.

Amoils added that Singapore’s very well-off new citizens also hail from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and the UK.

The news story was pegged to a new report in mid-April 2023 by New World Wealth and Henley & Partners, which named Singapore as the fifth-wealthiest city in the world in 2023.

The number of resident millionaires in Singapore increased by 2,800 to 240,100 in 2022.

The annual report included high-net-worth individuals population data for 97 cities, as well as growth statistics of these individuals for the past decade.

Top photo via Unsplash

Public Transport Council reveals new fare formula, deferred 10.6% fare increase to be considered in 2023 Fare Review Exercise

The last deferment had cost the government US$200 million in subsidies, and to further defer means the need for more subsidies.

April 25, 2023, 05:32 PM

SMRT, ComfortDelGro want to operate Sweden metro lines

Going global.

April 25, 2023, 05:16 PM

M'sian navy personnel dive into water to save dog that was like, 'I'm just swimming, bro'

Dog out-swam the men for awhile.

April 25, 2023, 05:11 PM

More eligible foreign visitors can use automated immigration clearance lanes in S'pore: ICA

ICA said it aims to make automated clearance the norm.

April 25, 2023, 04:48 PM

Tremors felt in Marine Parade & Boon Keng following 7.3-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia

One online user said she was so terrified by the tremor she thought she would die.

April 25, 2023, 04:22 PM

Man, 22, arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycle at Bukit Batok carpark

He will be charged on Apr. 26.

April 25, 2023, 04:13 PM

Woman at Paya Lebar duck restaurant caught on CCTV taking order not meant for her

The restaurant did not lodge a police report, but chose to publicise the incident to warn others.

April 25, 2023, 04:07 PM

Van nearly hits man carrying toddler at new traffic light & pedestrian crossing in Serangoon North

The light was red and the van did not have right of way.

April 25, 2023, 03:18 PM

Richard Branson death penalty allegations disrespects S'pore's judges, criminal justice system: MHA

MHA has responded to the billionaire.

April 25, 2023, 02:02 PM

M'sia police investigating Terengganu man who waved sticks at noisy motorcycle riders on Hari Raya

Road rage.

April 25, 2023, 12:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.