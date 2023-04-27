Man, 93, sits on Serangoon HDB block 12th floor ledge to 'admire the scenery', gets apprehended

A 93-year-old man was apprehended after he was seen sitting on the 12th storey ledge of a HDB block of flats at Block 409 Serangoon Central.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the man climbed over the opening in the wall and sat on the ledge, sparking panic among residents who called the police.

The incident took place on April 26 at around 5:30pm.

The man was seen dressed in a grey short-sleeved shirt and black trousers.

His feet were dangling in the air at some points.

A photo of the scene showed that the man managed to climb out of the 12th floor opening by the lift landing that was not sealed off.

Most floors of this HDB block had that portion sealed off.

Shin Min reported that it understood that the man was a resident who lived nearby.

Subsequently, he helped himself back to safety at the lift landing area, claiming that he was not planning on jumping off, but was looking at the scenery.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force inflated air cushions as a matter of precaution after arriving at the scene.

The elderly man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act, according to the police.

Helplines:

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just have a listening ear:

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Samaritans of Singapore 24-hour Hotline: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

AWARE Women’s Helpline: 1800-777-555 (10am – 6pm, Monday to Friday)

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News & Google Maps