Man allegedly masturbated near sleeping woman on S'pore bus, police report made

A man was filmed allegedly masturbating near a woman while she was asleep on a bus.

Facebook user Chun Yi (transliterated from Chinese), the woman who was the subject of the encounter, posted her experience to a Facebook group about life in Singapore and Malaysia on Thursday (Apr. 20).

Translated from Chinese, she started off the post warning others to be careful of such perpetrators.

Chun Yi has since shared in a comment that she has made a police report.

Fell asleep on a double decker bus

Chun Yi said that she had fallen asleep on the upper deck of a double decker bus.

She had slept for around 30 minutes when she heard an incessant jingling sound akin to a pant's zipper being jostled.

She initially thought that the man was rummaging his bag for something. She was irritated by the noise, but fell back to sleep.

She was awoken by the noise for a second time, and wondered what the man could be doing so noisily.

She opened her eyes and made eye contact with the man before falling back asleep once again.

Stirred awake by the man's moans

The man's noises grew louder and louder, and Chun Yi was suddenly reminded of her boyfriend once telling her a story about men who masturbated to female passengers on buses.

She was jolted awake by that cautionary tale and glanced over at the man.

The man was unmistakably fidgeting wildly and his moaning grew louder, to the extent where Chun Yi was shocked no one noticed his behaviour before.

Shaken, Chun Yi decided that she could no longer fall back asleep. She put on her earphones and used her phone.

The man stopped his actions and moaning once he saw that she was awake.

However, he purportedly continued to touch himself slowly.

Chun Yi then got off the second floor of the bus to go sit on the lower floor.

The man then followed Chun Yi down, and got off at the next stop.

Although she didn't film the man committing the indecent act, she managed to take a photo and video of the man alighting the bus.

Footage of the incident

Netizens commented on her Facebook post, encouraging her to report the matter to the bus captain or the police.

Facebook user Vera Lynn commented that her friend had allegedly caught the very same man in action, and had footage of the incident. She offered to send to footage to Chun Yi.

She posted a screenshot of an Instagram video in response to her comment.

In a comment, Chun Yi urged female passengers to ask the bus captains for help if they find themselves to be in a similar situation.

She added that the bus captains "will lock the bus doors until the police arrive".

Under Section 294(a) of the Penal Code, Chapter 224, the offence of obscene act in public place carries an imprisonment term which may extend to three months, or with fine, or both.

