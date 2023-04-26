Man, 58, dies along CTE after suspected heart attack, his vehicle hits bus & SUV

A 58-year-old male driver was conveyed unconscious to the hospital after his vehicle lost control and hit a Hui Leong bus, as well as a sports utility vehicle along Central Expressway (CTE) towards Ayer Rajar Expressway (AYE) on Apr. 26 at around 6:50am.

He subsequently passed away in the hospital, the Singapore Police Force told Mothership.

Police investigations are ongoing.

According to the Land Transport Authority, the accident resulted in congestion stretching all the way to the PIE (Changi) exit and Yio Chu Kang Road exit in the morning.

What happened

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the director of Hui Leong Bus, surnamed Lim, said the bus was en route to ferry a group of migrant workers towards the city when it was tailgated by the deceased's vehicle.

"The bus captain told me that initially, the grey vehicle bumped into a white SUV, but the driver didn't show signs of stopping. He continued driving for another 800m towards the left lane and was only stopped after colliding with our bus," he recounted.

However, when the bus captain approached the male driver, he found out that the latter was unconscious and was lying on the steering wheel motionless.

The bus captain then tried to wake the driver up but to no avail.

"The driver's foot was still on the accelerator. The bus captain and the [SUV] driver wanted to help him, but they couldn't open the door, so they alerted the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)," Lim said.

Lim and the bus captain believe the male driver must have become unconscious due to a heart attack.

When SCDF officers arrived at the scene and conducted CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on the male driver, there was also no response, the 44-year-old added.

No one was injured

Fortunately, the SUV driver, the bus driver, and the 45 migrant workers onboard were not injured in the accident.

According to Lim, the bus was not severely damaged by the collision as its front and back are made from reinforced metal.

However, the grey vehicle's bonnet was open and its front was damaged due to the impact of the accident.

"Thankfully, the bus was heavy enough to stop the grey vehicle. If the vehicle were to bump into another car, it could have continued travelling forward. I couldn't imagine the consequences if that happened," the 44-year-old shared.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News