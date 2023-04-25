M'sia police investigating Terengganu man who waved sticks at noisy motorcycle riders on Hari Raya

The Malaysian police are investigating a man who brandished sticks at a group of errant motorcycle riders, known as “mat rempits”, according to Berita Harian.

The incident reportedly took place at around 6:45pm at a traffic light intersection in Kemaman, Terengganu on Apr. 22, the first day of Hari Raya.

The video, which emerged and went viral on social media, first depicted a group of riders clad in traditional Malay garb speeding along the road and making quite a ruckus, Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported.

It later cut to a scene of the man, wearing a black top and sarong, holding two objects which looked like wooden sticks.

He was seemingly upset with the commotion caused by the motorcycle riders and waved the sticks at those who were riding along the road.

He can then be seen calling out to a group of motorcycle riders parked at one corner while they stared back at him.

Police investigating incident

According to Kemaman’s police chief Hanyan Ramlan, the local police are in the process of tracking down all parties involved in the incident, Berita Harian reported.

He also reminded the public not to take matters into their own hands in the event of such incidents but report them to the police instead.

The man’s actions are being investigated under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 as well as Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, according to FMT.

Last week, a group of 71 errant motorcycle riders had been rounded up by the Johor police after they received complaints about noise.

