Man, 26, arrested for splashing paint at Jurong flats, leaving 'This time I gve you a dessrt' debtor's note

The police have arrested a 26-year-old man for his suspected involvement in loansharking activities.

On April 23, 2023, the police were alerted to two cases of loanshark harassment, where two residential units along Jurong West Street 93 and Tah Ching Road were splashed with paint and had debtor’s notes left behind.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on April 24.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he could be involved in another similar case along Woodlands Street 31.

The man will be charged in court on April 25 under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

First time offenders found guilty of loanshark harassment shall be fined not less than S$5,000 and not more than S$50,000, with mandatory imprisonment of up to five years and caning of up to six strokes.

The police said they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities.

Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disruption to public safety and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law, the police added.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not work with or assist the loansharks in any way, the police said.

The public can call the Police at "999" or the X-Ah Long hotline at 1800-924-5664 if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities.

All photos via Singapore Police Force