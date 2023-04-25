M'sian navy personnel dive into water to save dog that was like, 'I'm just swimming, bro'

Malaysian navy personnel were praised for jumping into water to save a dog.

In this amusing yet heartwarming TikTok video, a small dog treading water was spotted by navy personnel.

It was unclear whether the dog had fallen in or merely decided to go for a dip, but erring on the safe side, the men launched a rescue mission.

Dog doesn't want to be saved

One of the men jumped in first.

Tugging along a life buoy, he breaststroked over to the dog that was sneakily making its escape.

The canine seemed blissfully oblivious of the "peril" it was in.

It continued to paddle leisurely along its way.

Soon, the navy personnel abandoned the life buoy, reaching instead for a bucket that had been lowered down by his colleague.

When he tried to scoop the dog into the bucket, however, the dog went, "Nope".

Head held high, it made an about-turn, leaving the man to chased after its tail.

Dog can't swim in peace

Judging that his friend needed some help, a second navy personnel dived in.

Men and dog participated in a game of cat-and-mouse as the two men tried to corner the dog.

Meanwhile, the dog continued to swim laps around the men.

It even out-swam them for awhile.

Swim time ends

Flanking the dog on both sides, the men finally managed to catch it.

The dog appeared reluctant to be caught.

Nevertheless, the disgruntled fella was lifted above the waterline and hauled back to land.

Now desperate, the rascal made one last attempt to flee.

But it failed and succumbed to the bucket at last.

The interrupted swimmer was thus unceremoniously pulled ashore.

The canine was probably bitter about its swim being cut short, but the men's heroics still warranted praise online.

All images via khaixzaa/TikTok