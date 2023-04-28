RM250 (S$74.80) half-room for rent in M'sia comes with half an air-con

A man in Malaysia looking to rent a room was offered half a room instead -- with half an air conditioner.

The windowless rental yield-maximising listing was shared by the potential tenant on Twitter on April 25.

There’s no way I would rent this kind of room again. The aircond room I cannot 😭



landlords, please. pic.twitter.com/kQo60kOKyQ — Far Sun (@farfromthesunn) April 25, 2023

But he was not keen to take it up.

The caption of the tweet read:

"There’s no way I would rent this kind of room again. The aircond room I cannot 😭" "landlords, please."

How much?

The photos showed two coffin-sized rooms: One with half and air-conditioner, one without.

Both rooms appear to snugly fit a grown adult lying down.

The room with the air-conditioner comes equipped with a mattress.

It was carved out via a partition -- leaving a hole for the air-conditioner to be split.

According to the text conversation between the landlord and potential tenant, the rental of the room without the air-conditioner is RM200 (S$59.85) a month, while the room with air-conditioner is RM250 (S$74.80).

Also on offer were two bigger rooms with and without air-conditioning.

The bigger room without air-conditioning is RM280 (S$83.80), while the bigger room with air-conditioning is RM350 (S$104.70).

In the potential tenant's reply to the landlord, he said: "I see, thanks for the details. I will get back to you once I've decided my choice."

Questions raised about half an air-conditioner

The photos of the room with half an air-conditioner elicited a wide range of responses, mostly by commenters who were flummoxed by how it can even work out between two tenants sharing one unit.

Some raised the question as to how both tenants can operate an air-conditioner independently, as well as who will have control of the remote control.

But there was a hint of the answer in one of the responses.

One commenter who had rented such a property before said it was impossible to coordinate with the other tenant on the usage of the air-conditioner.

In response to comments asking where the property was located, the potential tenant was coy about revealing the details but said the answer was posted by others in response to the thread.

He also appealed to landlords to be provide better and more humane property types for rent.

All photos via