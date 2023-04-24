Back

Domestic worker in M'sia accused of filming lewd acts with employer's baby, videos shared in WhatsApp group

The police are reportedly looking for the suspect.

Daniel Seow | April 24, 2023, 06:22 PM

An Indonesian domestic worker allegedly videoed herself performing obscene acts with her Malaysian employer's baby.

In a five-minute clip that was leaked online, the helper allegedly made the baby perform obscene acts on her, reported China Press, a Malaysia-based media.

These videos were reportedly circulated in a WhatsApp group, which included the domestic worker's employer as well.

Obscene videos shared in WhatsApp group

One person identifying herself as a family friend of the employer, shared that the domestic worker was hired by the family four years ago.

However, she no longer works for them.

On Apr. 19, her friend was added into a WhatsApp group, which included some of the helper's friends and previous employers.

This group was believed to have been set up by the helper's boyfriend.

The user told China Press that seven videos were shared in the group.

These videos allegedly showed the domestic worker performing obscene acts with the baby, or self-pleasuring.

"We suspect the videos had previously been sent to the helper's boyfriend," the user shared.

"My friend was shocked and at a loss about what to do when she saw them."

Searching for helper's current employer

The user subsequently made a post on Facebook to search for the domestic worker's current employer and warn them.

She said she hoped it would prevent other babies from suffering the same fate.

Screenshot via Vwee Wei on Facebook.

The post requested for anyone with information on the helper, or her current employer, to contact her.

The user also told China Press that she convinced her friend to lodge a police report.

The new employer has not yet been found, it was reported.

Police looking for the suspect

Siti Kamisha, assistant director of Bukit Aman Sex Crimes, Child Abuse and Domestic Violence Investigation Team, confirmed with China Press that police investigations are underway.

She stated that the police are still tracking the whereabouts of the suspect.

Under Section 8 of Malaysia's Child Sexual Offences Act 2017, anyone who exchanges, publishes, distributes, or makes available child pornography has committed an offence.

Convicted individuals will be punished with imprisonment of a term not exceeding 15 years.

They will also be punished with whipping of not less than three strokes.

Top image via Xuan Xuan on Facebook / Vwee Wei on Facebook.

