Back

Make-A-Wish S'pore launches alumni initiative to support children with critical illnesses

In celebration of World Wish Day.

Julia Yee | April 30, 2023, 08:56 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Apr. 29 each year, the children's charity organisation, Make-A-Wish, celebrates World Wish Day.

This day marks the anniversary of the very first wish that inspired the creation of Make-A-Wish.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Make-A-Wish Singapore (@makeawishsingapore)

This year, Suntec City Singapore joined other landmark buildings across the globe as part of the #LightUpBlue movement, signifying the power of wishes to "light up the darkness and bring hope" to children battling critical illnesses.

Photo from Make-A-Wish Singapore.

Better psychological and emotional support

As part of its running efforts to support its beneficiaries, Make-A-Wish Singapore launched the Wish Alumni Initiative — the first of its kind among Make-A-Wish affiliates in Southeast Asia.

The launch was officiated at the ArtScience Museum.

In attendance were around 200 wish alumni, wish families, corporate partners and volunteers.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Make-A-Wish Singapore (@makeawishsingapore)

Acknowledging the importance of emotional support for those fighting illnesses, the initiative aims to strengthen the support network of wish children and their loved ones.

It will provide "empowering activities" to help these children and families forge stronger relationships with others in the wish community.

"Having a community for support, especially during challenging times, can make a marked difference to families," said the guest of honour, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Health, Rahayu Mahzam.

"Hope Without Limits" campaign

This year's campaign, "Hope Without Limits" marks the 43rd anniversary of Make-A-Wish.

It reflects the lasting impact of a wish granted, as well as the boundless nature of a child's imagination.

Senior Consultant in paediatric neurology at the National University Hospital in Singapore (NUH) and Chairman of Make-A-Wish Singapore, Jeremy Lin, spoke about the "magical transformation" sparked by a wish granted.

"The wish children as often happier, holding on to the fond experiences of their wish journeys and wishes. These precious memories are a great distraction and source of strength for them as they continue to deal with the challenges along their illness journey."

If you wish to make a donation, you can do so here.

Top images from Make-A-Wish Singapore

Mixue mascot seeks 'retribution' after spectators interrupt its dance, but slips & tumbles over

Agent of chaos.

April 30, 2023, 08:55 PM

Woman in Medan, Indonesia dies after falling into airport lift gap, body found 3 days later

She may have been confused about the closed doors.

April 30, 2023, 08:09 PM

WP's Pritam Singh: S'poreans experiencing one of the most rapid cost of living rises in recent history

The Leader of the Opposition also touched on the impact of generative AI on workers.

April 30, 2023, 07:02 PM

3 people conveyed to hospital after collision between 2 cars at Buangkok Green & Hougang Ave 4 junction

All three were in a conscious state.

April 30, 2023, 06:40 PM

Elderly Indonesian couple supposedly unable to afford public transport, walk over 10km to visit family for Hari Raya

They forgot that their children had already visited them.

April 30, 2023, 04:53 PM

[Found] Police appealing for information on whereabouts of 72-year-old man, last seen along Yishun Central

Looking for Mr Loo Chin Huat.

April 30, 2023, 03:38 PM

Car crashes into Mercedes parked beside coffeeshop near Geylang Lorong 37, narrowly misses diners

Interrupted some guy's supper.

April 30, 2023, 03:23 PM

Club-wielding woman in China assaults hospital robot

Why? Why was I programmed to feel pain?

April 30, 2023, 01:07 PM

Loh Kean Yew is 1st S’porean to advance to Badminton Asia Championships finals

Making history once again.

April 30, 2023, 12:06 PM

Sembawang God of Wealth temple reopening on Apr. 30, 2023 after S$4 million reconstruction

After 2.5 years.

April 30, 2023, 11:56 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.