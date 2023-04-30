Make-A-Wish S'pore launches alumni initiative to support children with critical illnesses

On Apr. 29 each year, the children's charity organisation, Make-A-Wish, celebrates World Wish Day.

This day marks the anniversary of the very first wish that inspired the creation of Make-A-Wish.

This year, Suntec City Singapore joined other landmark buildings across the globe as part of the #LightUpBlue movement, signifying the power of wishes to "light up the darkness and bring hope" to children battling critical illnesses.

Better psychological and emotional support

As part of its running efforts to support its beneficiaries, Make-A-Wish Singapore launched the Wish Alumni Initiative — the first of its kind among Make-A-Wish affiliates in Southeast Asia.

The launch was officiated at the ArtScience Museum.

In attendance were around 200 wish alumni, wish families, corporate partners and volunteers.

Acknowledging the importance of emotional support for those fighting illnesses, the initiative aims to strengthen the support network of wish children and their loved ones.

It will provide "empowering activities" to help these children and families forge stronger relationships with others in the wish community.

"Having a community for support, especially during challenging times, can make a marked difference to families," said the guest of honour, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Health, Rahayu Mahzam.

"Hope Without Limits" campaign

This year's campaign, "Hope Without Limits" marks the 43rd anniversary of Make-A-Wish.

It reflects the lasting impact of a wish granted, as well as the boundless nature of a child's imagination.

Senior Consultant in paediatric neurology at the National University Hospital in Singapore (NUH) and Chairman of Make-A-Wish Singapore, Jeremy Lin, spoke about the "magical transformation" sparked by a wish granted.

"The wish children as often happier, holding on to the fond experiences of their wish journeys and wishes. These precious memories are a great distraction and source of strength for them as they continue to deal with the challenges along their illness journey."

If you wish to make a donation, you can do so here.

Top images from Make-A-Wish Singapore