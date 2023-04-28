Back

Lauv performing in S'pore on Sep. 5, 2023, with special guest Alexander23

Alfie Kwa | April 28, 2023, 12:33 PM

American singer and songwriter Lauv will be performing in Singapore in September 2023.

Asia tour

The "I Like Me Better" singer announced his "The Between Albums Tour" in Asia, adding that it will run from this August to September.

He'll be starting his tour in Tokyo, Japan and ending it in Manila, the Philippines — and of course, he'll be stopping by Singapore too.

He'll also be joined by special guest Alexander23.

You may know him for his song "IDK You Yet".

Arriving in Singapore on Sep. 5

"Lauv: The Between Albums Tour" in Singapore will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sep. 5, 2023.

Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive Live Nation presale on May 4, from 2pm till 11:59pm.

You can signup for a free membership and get presale access here.

Tickets to the public will be available from May 5, from 2pm onwards here.

