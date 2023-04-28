Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints to be congested over Labour Day long weekend

Traffic flow through Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints is expected to be heavy between April 28 and May 2, 2023, during the Labour Day long weekend from Friday to Tuesday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said on April 27.

The recent long weekend over Good Friday this year saw close to 1.4 million travellers crossed the land checkpoints, averaging about 350,000 crossings per day.

During that period, there were long queues of passengers and cars waiting to clear departure coupled with continuous tailbacks from Malaysia a day before the start of the long weekend, ICA said.

Travellers departing by car should expect waiting times of up to three hours for peak periods over long weekends, similar to pre-Covid days.

Those who wish to depart to Malaysia or enter Singapore via the land checkpoints by car or bus, are advised to factor in additional waiting time for immigration clearance.

What to take note of

Before embarking on their journey, motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints through the Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System installed along the Bukit Timah Expressway and Ayer Rajah Expressway.

Motorists can also get updates through ICA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts, as well as local radio broadcasts on Money 89.3, Kiss92, One 91.3, Hao 96.3, UFM 100.3.

Singapore residents and eligible first-time foreign visitors including Malaysians, who are travelling by bus, can clear immigration via the automated lanes at the passenger halls.

There is no need for a separate enrolment process to use the automated lanes.

Motorists are reminded to refrain from queue cutting as it can cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of other motorists.

They are advised to observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with officers on-site.

ICA said it works closely with the Traffic Police to ensure road discipline at the critical junctions and roads leading to the land checkpoints.

Departing travellers driving Singapore-registered cars are reminded to observe the “three-quarter tank” rule.

Offenders may be issued with a composition sum of up to S$500 or prosecuted in court.

They will be turned back at the checkpoints, and not allowed to proceed with their journey into Malaysia.

Several initiatives have been introduced to alleviate the traffic situation and improve travellers’ experience.

More bus travellers can now clear immigration with the increase in automated lanes.

More officers can be deployed dynamically to areas at the car and motorcycle zones to help manage traffic congestions.

Clearance lanes too, are converted flexibly for different modes of conveyances, in response to the traffic conditions.

Top photo via Google Maps