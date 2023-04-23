Back

S'pore TikToker so 'starstruck' at seeing K-pop idol Krystal, she zooms into bodyguard instead while taking video

Oppa.

Ashley Tan | April 23, 2023, 06:06 PM

Krystal, a member of South Korean K-pop girl group f(x) recently made an appearance in Singapore.

The singer was in town on Apr. 21 for a Lancôme event at ION Orchard.

Main character moment

Naturally, as per normal whenever a celebrity visits, crowds of fans flocked to the mall to catch a glimpse of the idol.

TikToker @vavatoh was one of these people, and while she did manage to capture a video of Krystal in her glittering gown, her attempt to zoom into the celebrity failed hilariously.

@vavatoh stated that she was "so starstruck" that she zoomed into a member of Krystal's entourage, who looks to be part of the security detail.

@vavatoh fml was so star struck I filmed the wrong person… #krystal ♬ This Is What You Came For - Calvin Harris & Rihanna

The epic TikTok video has amassed over 500,000 views at press time.

Definitely a main character moment.

Top photo from vavatoh on TikTok

