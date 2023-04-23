S'pore TikToker so 'starstruck' at seeing K-pop idol Krystal, she zooms into bodyguard instead while taking video

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Krystal, a member of South Korean K-pop girl group f(x) recently made an appearance in Singapore.
The singer was in town on Apr. 21 for a Lancôme event at ION Orchard.
Main character moment
Naturally, as per normal whenever a celebrity visits, crowds of fans flocked to the mall to catch a glimpse of the idol.
TikToker @vavatoh was one of these people, and while she did manage to capture a video of Krystal in her glittering gown, her attempt to zoom into the celebrity failed hilariously.
@vavatoh stated that she was "so starstruck" that she zoomed into a member of Krystal's entourage, who looks to be part of the security detail.
@vavatoh fml was so star struck I filmed the wrong person… #krystal ♬ This Is What You Came For - Calvin Harris & Rihanna
The epic TikTok video has amassed over 500,000 views at press time.
Definitely a main character moment.
Top photo from vavatoh on TikTok
