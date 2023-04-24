Suspected fly eggs seen on kimchi at Yishun restaurant, chef says they're part of cabbage root

A 23-year-old woman was enjoying dinner with her boyfriend at a restaurant in Yishun on Apr. 18 when she noticed that there was some foreign object resembling fly eggs on her kimchi.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the young lady said the unpleasant encounter took place at BBQ Tori Shokudo located on level two of Northpoint City.

"I only noticed the foreign object after finishing one piece of kimchi. I suspected them to be fly eggs," she recounted.

When her boyfriend brought the matter up with the restaurant manager, the latter reportedly only brought the questionable dish back to the kitchen and replaced it with a new one.

However, the pair could not bring themselves to feast on the new dish as they were worried that it would still contain fly eggs.

As such, they quickly paid for their meal and left the restaurant.

Foreign object 'commonly seen and edible': Restaurant

In response, the restaurant manager said when she brought the kimchi to the kitchen, the chef told her that the "foreign object" was commonly seen and perfectly edible as it grew out of the cabbage roots.

However, when the 36-year-old manager came out from the kitchen, the couple had already paid their bill and left.

"As a result, I didn't have the opportunity to explain to them," she said.

The restaurant manager also added that the kimchi was provided by suppliers, and the restaurant was only responsible for cutting them.

