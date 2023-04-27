Back

Kids play Beyblade at void deck in 2023 as if it's 1999

Evolution of "gasing".

Hannah Martens | April 27, 2023, 05:13 PM

Seems like the '90s are making a comeback.

One TikTok video captured some young boys playing with Beyblades at the void deck of an HDB.

TikTok user, johnreyshelby, posted a video of a group of boys playing with Beyblades at the void deck. The user wrote in the caption that he was heading down to the minimart when he saw the boys playing.

The user asked the boys to "show us how it's done", and the boys proceeded to count down and yelled, "let it rip!" the franchise's famous catchphrase.

The two Beyblades battled it out in the "arena" till one of them stopped spinning, and the Beyblade left spinning was the victor.

@johnreyshelby went downstairs to the minimart and saw these kids playing beyblade. what a legend. #saynotolatolato #fypsg #yishun #bringback #beyblade ♬ original sound - яey•ᴀシ︎

Beyblade, a spinning top that battles others, was first released in Japan in 1999, along with its own animated series.

Nostalgic

The video seems to have triggered many netizens' childhood memories as they reminisced about playing Beyblades when they were younger.

