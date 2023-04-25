Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024

U.S. President Joe Biden has officially announced he will be running for re-election in 2024 today (Apr. 25).

Let's finish the job

"Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy," he wrote in a tweet.

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

"When I ran for President four years ago, I said we're in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are," he said in a video.

"The question we're facing is whether in the years ahead, we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer. I know what I want the answer to be, and I think you do too. That's why I'm running for reelection. Because I know America. Join us. Let’s finish the job."

Kamala to run for re-election as vice president

In a separate tweet, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris confirms she will run for re-election with Biden.

As Americans, we believe in freedom and liberty—and we believe that our democracy will only be as strong as our willingness to fight for it. That’s why @JoeBiden and I are running for reelection. pic.twitter.com/W7YA0HZfm0 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 25, 2023

She is the first woman vice president in U.S. history and the second black woman to ever be elected in the U.S. Senate.

Oldest serving president in US history

Biden had previously expressed he was seeking a second term in the White House.

In an interview with the "TODAY" show on Apr. 10, the 80-year-old president said he was planning to run as a Democratic candidate for the 2024 elections, though he had yet to make a formal announcement.

According to Financial Times, Biden is unlikely to face a serious challenge within the Democratic party, though he is still likely to face a challenging battle in the general election against the Republicans.

Trump remains a key competitor to Biden's re-election, though the former's recent indictment might affect public opinion.

Biden is the oldest serving president in U.S. history. He would be 82 years old if he won the re-election, and would be 86-years-old at the end of his second term.

Related story:

Top image via Joe Biden/Facebook.