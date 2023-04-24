Jeanette Aw debuts on TikTok by dropping K-pop dance cover of Jisoo’s ‘Flower’

Jeanette Aw is now on TikTok.

In her first TikTok video dated Apr. 24, the 43-year-old Singaporean actress covered the choreography of “Flower”, the solo debut song of K-pop star Jisoo from Blackpink.

Aw, who is trained in ballet and was the President of her university's dance club, performed the choreography's trademark move with two flower rings in her palms.

The video seemed to have been professionally filmed in a pink studio set-up which fitted the song's theme well.

Netizens wowed at her moves

Her TikTok video has garnered more than 47,000 views and 1,700 likes as of time of writing.

Many users praised her clean and elegant moves, with some pointing out that they could tell that she was trained in ballet.

She also separately posted the video on her Instagram account and needless to say, it was well-received.

Jisoo’s “Flower”

The song, released on Mar. 31, blew up on its first day of release and peaked at number two on the Billboard Global 200.

Besides Aw, many have taken to social media to cover the song’s simple but catchy choreography.

Other Mediacorp actresses like Tasha Low and Bonnie Loo have also done their own renditions of the choreography.

Top images via TikTok/@justjathings & Instagram/@jeanetteaw