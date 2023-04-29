I tried 3 under 30-min kids’ recipes by Jamie Oliver using ‘Jamie Oliver by Tefal’ pans

As someone who doesn’t have the means to dine at Jamie Oliver’s restaurants or hire him to cook for me, recreating his dishes is the closest I can get to trying his cooking.

Armed with three brand new “Jamie Oliver by Tefal” stainless-steel pans, I chose three of his kids recipes that I was confident at pulling off.

As someone who can get pretty lazy to cook after a long day at work, I reasoned that dishes made for kids should be pretty easy to execute.

The three kids recipes I attempted were blueberry pancakes, tuna pasta and chicken lollipops.

Here’s how my cooking attempts went.

Blueberry pancakes

First up, blueberry pancakes.

Before attempting this recipe, I wasn’t a Jamie Oliver fan, but I now am a fan of his pancakes.

This recipe is doable in 30 minutes and only a few ingredients are needed.

All I had to do was to mix all the ingredients together and pour some olive oil onto the “Jamie Oliver by Tefal” Home Cook 28cm frying pan before adding a few spoonfuls of batter onto the pan.

The pan heats up fast and the Titanium non-stick coating makes flipping over the pancake a breeze for an amateur cook like me.

You can tell when the pan reaches its optimal cooking temperature when the circle in the middle turns solid red, thanks to its Thermo-Signalᵀᴹ indicator.

Without this function, amateur cooks like myself may put ingredients into the pan too soon or when it’s too hot unknowingly.

Needless to say, the taste and colour of the food won’t be as good.

The nice brown colour of the pancakes is the result of the Thermo-FusionTM induction technology which ensures the pan is heated up uniformly and quickly during cooking.

While the pancakes don’t stick on the pan, this pancake recipe is definitely going to stick with me.

Viola! The final product is fluffy pancakes which aren’t sweet, and the blueberries add a refreshing flavour so that it won’t get too jelak.

Tuna pasta

While this is not my first time cooking pasta, this cooking experiment led me to explore new ingredients which I’ve not tried before.

That’s the fun in trying out a brand new recipe, right?

The plum tomatoes which Jamie (yes, allow me to indulge in this moment) recommended are perfect for those who wish to have some chunks of real tomato.

The plum tomatoes I got were less sweet compared to the typical tomato pasta sauce that I used.

I also loved the fresh Basil’s fragrance that permeated the pasta and air when I was cooking.

For the spaghetti, I used the “Jamie Oliver by Tefal” Home Cook 18cm saucepan that comes with a lid.

What I liked about it was the measuring scale on the inside of the saucepan.

Small details like this make a big difference.

This is my first 28cm frying pan, and I loved how spacious it was.

Definitely a great pan to cook pasta for a small gathering, as you can add lots of ingredients without worrying that they will spill out of it.

As for the taste of this tuna pasta? I’m not a fan of tuna but I absolutely enjoyed this pasta.

Chicken lollipops

The last dish I prepared was chicken lollipops.

Here’s how the chicken breast pieces looked before cooking:

Here’s how they looked after getting sizzled in the grill pan:

While these chicken bites can be cooked using the 28cm frying pan, what the “Jamie Oliver by Tefal” Home Cook 26cm grill pan can achieve is the beautiful grill marking on the meat by draining excess fat.

The grilled chicken with colourful salsa made with finely-chopped pineapple, onions and red pepper is the perfect side dish you can create at home.

General review on Jamie Oliver’s kids’ recipes

Each of these recipes can be completed in 30 minutes for any adult who enjoys cooking leisurely.

These three Jamie Oliver’s recipes use a few ingredients and are hassle-free as you can just mix and cook all ingredients at one go.

They are also recipes that make healthy meals, as you can tell from the choice of ingredients – olive oil, chicken breast and a minimal amount of seasoning.

All in all, I’m very pleased with my sumptuous dinner.

The cooking experience was a joy, thanks to the “Jamie Oliver by Tefal” Home Cook pans which are really sturdy, easy to use, and stylish.

If you wish to get your hand on the cookware, here’s a deal that you must not miss.

Get “Jamie Oliver by Tefal” Home Cook cookware at a discount

From now till Jun. 7, you can redeem the “Jamie Oliver by Tefal” Home Cook Stainless Steel cookware collection at NTUC FairPrice at up to 88 per cent off when you spend S$30 in one single receipt.

Each spend of S$30 will earn you two bonus points, which you can then collect and spend on items of your choice such as frying pan, grill pan, stew pot and more, at a discounted price.

Here are the details to this ongoing promotion:

PRODUCT RRP PROMOTION PRICE Jamie Oliver by Tefal Home Cook 24cm Frying Pan S$149​ 6 Bonus Points + S$29.90​ 3 Bonus Points + S$39.90​ Jamie Oliver by Tefal Home Cook 28cm Frying Pan S$169​ 6 Bonus Points + S$39.90​ 3 Bonus Points + S$49.90​ Jamie Oliver by Tefal Home Cook 26cm Grill Pan S$199​ 6 Bonus Points + S$39.90​ 3 Bonus Points + S$49.90​ Jamie Oliver by Tefal Home Cook 28cm Wok Pan S$189​ 6 Bonus Points + S$44.90​ 3 Bonus Points + S$54.90​ Jamie Oliver by Tefal Home Cook 18cm Sauce Pan with Lid S$159​ 6 Bonus Points + S$29.90​ 3 Bonus Points + S$39.90​ Jamie Oliver by Tefal Home Cook 24cm Shallow Pan with Lid S$199​ 6 Bonus Points + S$44.90​ 3 Bonus Points + S$59.90​ Jamie Oliver by Tefal Home Cook 24cm Stew Pot with Lid S$209​ 6 Bonus Points + S$59.90​ 3 Bonus Points + S$69.90​ Jamie Oliver by Tefal Home Cook 9cm Paring Knife S$89​ 6 Bonus Points + S$9.90​ 3 Bonus Points + S$19.90 ​ Jamie Oliver by Tefal Home Cook 18cm Santoku Knife S$129​ 6 Bonus Points + S$19.90​ 3 Bonus Points + S$29.90 ​

All photos by Zheng Zhangxin, unless stated otherwise.

The writer of this sponsored article knew the Tefal pans were good when they won enthusiastic praises from her mum.