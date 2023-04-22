Back

Jack Ma takes up honorary professorship at University of Hong Kong

He was reportedly appointed for a three-year term ending in March 2026.

Winnie Li | April 22, 2023, 01:15 PM

Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba and one of the most famous billionaires from China, has accepted the role of an honorary professor at the University of Hong Kong (HKU).

Ma will be attached to its Business School for a three-year term, ending in March 2026.

The Chinese business magnate's profile was put up by the faculty on its official website on Apr. 21.

Screenshot via University of Hong Kong

During his time at HKU, Ma will primarily focus on education, agriculture, and entrepreneurial innovation, according to Chinese news outlet, Tianmu News.

However, he has no plans to deliver public lectures or speeches yet, reported Alibaba-owned South China Morning Post.

In 2018, Ma was conferred an honorary doctorate in social sciences by HKU in recognition of his contributions to "technology, society, and the world."

New position 'closely aligned' with experience and ideals

In response to queries from Tianmu, the Jack Ma Foundation confirmed that Ma received an invitation from HKU in March.

It also said that the position is closely aligned with Ma's entrepreneurial experience and ideals:

"As someone who had graduated with a degree in English education and spent six years as a university lecturer, Ma always feels passionate towards education and enjoys sharing his entrepreneurial journey with the younger generation. [His position at HKU] will allow him to return to campus after thirty years. He will continue reflecting on and researching education and entrepreneurial innovation in collaboration with faculty and students."

Ma himself has also expressed his desire to return to the field of education multiple times over the years.

In his announcement that he would be stepping down as the executive chairman of Alibaba Group in 2018, the businessman said he planned to make a return as an educator because doing what he loves makes him "extremely excited and happy."

An end to his years-long world travel?

Ma had kept an extremely low profile since October 2020, when he publicly accused the Chinese regulatory system of stifling innovation at a summit in Shanghai and said it needed reforms to push for more growth.

After his speech, he was spotted in multiple cities in and outside China, including Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Bangkok.

Tianmu said Ma was visiting these places to "learn more about agriculture and technological innovation."

Last month, he made a rare public appearance at Hangzhou Yungu School, a private institution funded by the Alibaba founders, which provides kindergarten to high school education.

His return to China came after the Chinese government promised it would support the private sector and the country would remain open to the world.

Top image via Xiangcunjiaoshidaiyanren-Mayun/Weibo

