Woman in Medan, Indonesia dies after falling into airport lift gap, body found 3 days later

She may have been confused about the closed doors.

Yen Zhi Yi | April 30, 2023, 08:09 PM

Events

Warning: The text, video and images in this article may be distressing to some. Reader discretion is advised.

An Indonesian woman fell to her death after falling into the gap between a lift and the floor outside while trying to exit, Tribun Medan reported.

The tragedy, which was captured on CCTV, occurred on Apr. 24 at Kualanamu International Airport in Medan, Indonesia.

The woman's body was later found on Apr. 27 at the bottom of the lift shaft.

Attempted to leave stalled lift

In the CCTV footage video which has been circulated on social media, the woman, identified as Asiyah Sinta Hasibuan, is first seen entering the lift.

Screenshot via Instagram/@medantau.id

The lift has two sides of doors and the ones behind her opened first.

Not realising that they were open, Asiyah looked confused as the ones in front of her remain closed.

Screenshot via Instagram/@medantau.id

The doors behind her then closed and she appeared to panic as the lift seemed to have stalled.

Screenshot via Instagram/@medantau.id

She can be seen pressing the buttons on the lift as well as making a phone call.

Screenshot via Instagram/@medantau.id

The doors in front of her later opened and she immediately took a step, before falling into the gap and plunging to her death.

A video of the incident can be found here, although the images may be distressing.

Was supposed to meet relative

Asiyah was apparently on her way home when she received a call from her niece, who was stopped by airport staff due to documentation problems.

She then rushed back to the airport and phoned her while she was in the lift. Later, her niece found it strange that Asiyah did not show up and was uncontactable.

She then informed the airport staff to appeal for the whereabouts of her aunt. However airport staff reportedly checked the elevators, said they were working fine and there was no sign of Asiyah.

The niece, who ended up not catching her flight, could not contact Asiyah and reported to the police the next day that her aunt was in a lift when she lost contact.

Airport staff came across foul smell

A few days later, airport staff apparently came across a foul smell in the vicinity of the lift, resulting in the deployment of a maintenance team and the subsequent discovery of her body, according to Sin Chew Daily and TV on News.

The incident was reported to the North Sumatra Police and airport authorities assisted in the investigations. The police checked the CCTV footage and discovered Asiyah's fall.

It is not clear who released the video that is now circulating on social media.

Sin Chew Daily quoted the North Sumatra police chief as speculating that the deceased could have been confused by the door that closed in front of her.

She might have forced the door open and took a wrong step, which led to her death.

