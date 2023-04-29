IKEA S'pore glass cabinet 'suddenly' shatters in customer's home after 1 year of use

A Singaporean man, Adam Tan, is warning others about the DETOLF glass cabinet after his piece unexpectedly shattered at home.

The purchase from IKEA had been in use for more than a year before the incident happened.

As the cabinet was made with tempered glass, the door shattered into granular chunks, rather than big glass shards.

Some in the comments section speculated that the recent hot weather could have led to the "explosion", as heat could cause the glass to expand.

However, it requires extreme heat (a rapid change to at least 150ºC) before thin glass gets affected, although stress fractures from differentiating temperatures within the glass could eventually cause it to shatter as well.

Another user pointed out that the load on the shelves (Tan had placed what looked like porcelain wares on it) may have contributed to the outcome.

Tan also uploaded a photo of a finger injury, presumably from the glass.

Others chimed in with their experience with IKEA glass:

Vouchers offered

According to the customer, IKEA had offered him vouchers, but Tan felt that the compensation was not commensurate with the situation, and urged others not to buy this series of cabinets.

The item is listed for S$89 on IKEA Singapore's website.

Mothership has reached out to both Tan and IKEA for more information.

Related articles

Top image via Adam Tan