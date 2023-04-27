Back

Ian Fang leaving Mediacorp after 12 years, hopes to start 'new chapter' as independent artiste

All the best.

Lee Wei Lin | April 27, 2023, 07:37 PM

Ian Fang will be leaving Mediacorp after 12 years with them.

His last day with their talent agency, The Celebrity Agency (TCA), will be on Apr. 30.

The 33-year-old made the announcement on Instagram on Apr. 27.

Fang thanked multiple people who have been a part of his showbiz journey, including:

  • Dennis Chew, whom Fang says helped him discover his passion for acting

  • Fann Wong, who introduced Fang to her husband, Christopher Lee

  • Christopher Lee, who Fang regards as his mentor

New chapter

The actor told Mothership that his departure from Mediacorp doesn't mean that this is the end of his showbiz journey.

Rather, he hopes to take the opportunity to try his hand at other things, such as scriptwriting and content creation.

His focus will remain on acting, and shared that he hopes he will receive offers to work on projects both locally and overseas.

For the short term, Fang intends to remain a free agent, but is open to the possibility of signing with another talent agency in the future.

"I know it will mean that I'll have to manage myself, but I have some experience working on my businesses and so on, so I think I can do it," he quipped. "I hope I'll do well enough that I'll be able to hire someone to handle things like my schedule, because that means I'm getting somewhere with my career."

Fang mused:

"I'm very grateful to the fans who have been with me since I started out in showbiz. They were in secondary school back then, but some of them are mothers now.

There will be [negative] comments [about me] online at times, but they stood by me and encouraged me. I'm really grateful for that.

Probably there are a lot of misunderstandings [which] affect how other people see me. I hope that people can see the real me, [that] we can clear any misunderstandings.

I apologise if I inadvertently caused any misunderstandings [in the past]. I hope that when this chapter closes, there will be a new chapter ahead for me."

