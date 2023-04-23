Back

China pub chain with over 700 stores to open 1st S'pore outlet in May 2023

One more late-night hangout.

Daniel Seow | April 23, 2023, 04:47 PM

Events

Chinese pub chain Helen's will be opening its first outlet in Singapore at Orchard Central in May 2023.

This was announced in a post on Xiaohongshu on Apr. 22.

Orchard Central's directory has also added Helen's to its online directory.

According to pictures uploaded on their page, the outlet is likely to feature its signature Milk Beer, Coca-Cola Bucket, along with other types of fruit beer and bar snacks.

Helen's Milk Beer. Photo via Helen's

Helen's Coca-Cola Bucket, a cocktail made from whisky and Coca-Cola. Photo via Helen's

A variety of fruit beer flavours. Photo via Helen's

The post wrote, "We will continue to keep prices affordable, and provide a carefree space for people to gather, drink and celebrate their youth."

Background

According to their website, Helen's opened its first store in 2009, now has more than 700 stores across China.

It bills itself as an “offline social platform” for young people to hang out outside their home and work.

Photo via Helen's

Photo via Helen's

Helen's Singapore

Address: Orchard Central, 181 Orchard Road, #12-02, Singapore 238896

Opening hours: TBC

Top photos via Helen's Singapore on Xiaohongshu

