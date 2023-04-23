Back

Owner of Yew Tee store appeals for information on customer who stole phone, police report lodged

The store said the customer was allegedly identified within 24 hours with the help of social media.

Daniel Seow | April 23, 2023, 09:06 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A man suspected of stealing a handphone from a halal convenience store has been identified with the help of online users.

Zameel-Enyyah Halal Store, which has an outlet located at Choa Chu Kang Street 62, shared a Facebook post on Apr. 18 that included CCTV footage of the alleged theft.

According to timestamps on the video, the incident took place on Apr. 17 at around 10:45am.

The CCTV footage shows a man in a blue football jersey stretching out his hand to grab the phone lying on the stall front's countertop when the stallowner has their back turned.

Screenshot from video via Zameel-Enyyah Halal Store on Facebook.

The man appears to be accompanying a woman who is making a purchase.

Occasionally, he slips the phone out of his pocket to examine it.

Gif from video via Zameel-Enyyah Halal Store on Facebook.

The store explained in its post that the phone belongs to them, and is used to scan the QR codes of CDC e-vouchers, as well as place orders for meat and poultry to their suppliers.

In the post, the store appealed to their customers for some time to replace the stolen phone and procure a new SIM card, and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

It also requested for anyone with information on the suspect to contact them.

Online users respond

Online users slammed the man's actions, and some pointed out the irony that the man had committed a crime during Ramadan, a period of self-reflection for Muslims.

The top comment, however, was from a user who seems to have identified the mystery man.

Police report made

In a follow up post on Apr. 19, the store thanked online users who spread awareness of the incident on social media.

They shared that within 24 hours, they were "flooded with DMs (direct messages) and information on the said person".

They have since lodged a police report.

The store then concluded:

"On these last days of Ramadan, let us all pray for the suspect in hope that Allah SWT forgives him, assist him and us all."

In response to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Top image from screenshots of video via Zameel-Enyyah Halal Store on Facebook.

Police investigating false bomb threat at Yishun Ring Road McDonald's

No threat items were found.

April 23, 2023, 08:59 PM

S'pore TikToker so 'starstruck' at seeing K-pop idol Krystal, she zooms into bodyguard instead while taking video

Oppa.

April 23, 2023, 06:06 PM

S'pore man demands apology after Qing Ming offerings at columbarium for late mother cleared in under 20 minutes

He suggested that the columbarium's management arrange for Taoist priests to perform rites for his late mother to remedy the situation.

April 23, 2023, 05:02 PM

China pub chain with over 700 stores to open 1st S'pore outlet in May 2023

One more late-night hangout.

April 23, 2023, 04:47 PM

About 80% of S'pore households yet to collect free recycling box, collection ends on Apr. 30

One week left.

April 23, 2023, 03:53 PM

Comment: PAP & WP disagree on some things, but here's where they find common ground

Opposite sides agree on same thing. Lawrence Wong & Pritam Singh agree S'pore can't have populism & political opportunism.

April 23, 2023, 01:35 PM

S’porean man, 39, travels 6,517 km to return WWII artefacts to original owners after 8-month search

It all started with a purchase on Carousell.

April 23, 2023, 01:30 PM

Mixue mascot at Paya Lebar being chaotic & doing headstands is a whole-ass mood

Behind the mask, nobody can see you cry.

April 23, 2023, 01:26 PM

Tulip display with Turkey's 'hot air balloons' at Gardens by the Bay till May 21

Oooh.

April 23, 2023, 11:54 AM

M'sian man, 67, rides to S'pore at 2am twice a month for last 10 years to visit son in jail

His son was sentenced to life for trafficking heroin.

April 23, 2023, 11:12 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.