Owner of Yew Tee store appeals for information on customer who stole phone, police report lodged

A man suspected of stealing a handphone from a halal convenience store has been identified with the help of online users.

Zameel-Enyyah Halal Store, which has an outlet located at Choa Chu Kang Street 62, shared a Facebook post on Apr. 18 that included CCTV footage of the alleged theft.

According to timestamps on the video, the incident took place on Apr. 17 at around 10:45am.

The CCTV footage shows a man in a blue football jersey stretching out his hand to grab the phone lying on the stall front's countertop when the stallowner has their back turned.

The man appears to be accompanying a woman who is making a purchase.

Occasionally, he slips the phone out of his pocket to examine it.

The store explained in its post that the phone belongs to them, and is used to scan the QR codes of CDC e-vouchers, as well as place orders for meat and poultry to their suppliers.

In the post, the store appealed to their customers for some time to replace the stolen phone and procure a new SIM card, and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

It also requested for anyone with information on the suspect to contact them.

Online users respond

Online users slammed the man's actions, and some pointed out the irony that the man had committed a crime during Ramadan, a period of self-reflection for Muslims.

The top comment, however, was from a user who seems to have identified the mystery man.

Police report made

In a follow up post on Apr. 19, the store thanked online users who spread awareness of the incident on social media.

They shared that within 24 hours, they were "flooded with DMs (direct messages) and information on the said person".

They have since lodged a police report.

The store then concluded:

"On these last days of Ramadan, let us all pray for the suspect in hope that Allah SWT forgives him, assist him and us all."

In response to Mothership's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Top image from screenshots of video via Zameel-Enyyah Halal Store on Facebook.