Police investigating graffiti on wall of underpass to Kent Ridge MRT station

Part of the graffiti reads, "EVR1 Knows C19 is real EVR1 MUST".

Winnie Li | April 25, 2023, 11:20 PM

Events

The police are investigating graffiti found on the wall of an underpass to Kent Ridge MRT station.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a part of the graffiti reads, "EVR1 Knows C19 is real EVR1 MUST".

Members of the public were redirected away from the underpass as it had been cordoned off by police officers who arrived at around noon time on Apr. 24.

The forensic investigators subsequently left with some items packed in plastic bags.

A cleaner who declined to be named told Shin Min he arrived at the underpass at 12:30pm after he was informed in the morning.

"I am not sure what happened. I only know I need to clean up," he explained.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed they were alerted to a case of mischief at 301 South Buona Vista Road yesterday at 11:09am.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News

