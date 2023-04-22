Back

Grace Fu & Tan See Leng attend Johor Sultan's Hari Raya open house after three-year hiatus due to Covid-19

Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri!

Hannah Martens | April 22, 2023, 05:57 PM

Events

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu and Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng attended the Hari Raya open house hosted by the Sultan of Johor.

Officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Industry, and Sustainability and the Environment accompanied the Ministers.

This is the first visit since a three-year hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic, resuming the annual tradition of Singapore's leaders attending the Sultan's Hari Raya open house.

Photos via Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Photo via Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Tan: Honour to attend the open house

Tan said on his Facebook post that it was "an honour to attend His Majesty’s Open House, resuming the annual tradition of Singapore Ministers participating in the festivities, after a three-year hiatus" during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is also the latest in a series of high-level exchanges between Singapore and Johor since the re-opening of borders in April 2022 and "a reaffirmation of the longstanding and warm ties between Singapore and Johor".

Top photos via Ministry of Foreign Affairs

