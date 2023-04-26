Back

5-room Ghim Moh flat sold in record sale for S$1.2 million

A real estate spokesperson shared that there is a lack of supply of 5-room flats in the area.

Daniel Seow | April 26, 2023, 05:04 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 10-year old HDB unit in Ghim Moh has become the area's most expensive flat, after it was sold on Mar. 23 for a record S$1.223 million.

The 5-room flat at Block 22, Ghim Moh Link, occupies around 1,216 sq feet (113 sqm), which translates to a S$1,005.75 per square foot price, shared Branden Lee, Associate Branch Director of Propnex Realty Pte Ltd.

According to SRX, the unit is also located at a high floor above the 24th storey and has a remaining lease of about 89 years.

The estate, located in District 10, was built in 2013, and has about 89 years remaining on its 99-year lease.

It is the third flat in the Ghim Moh area to be sold for more than S$1 million, based on SRX figures from the past two years.

The unit

The unit is well-maintained, with a chic interior design.

Photo courtesy of Branden Lee.

Photo courtesy of Branden Lee.

Photo courtesy of Branden Lee.

Photo courtesy of Branden Lee.

Photo courtesy of Branden Lee.

The location

Lee explained that the flat commands such a high price because of its location.

It is a stone's throw away from Buona Vista Interchange, The Star Vista, enclaves such as Holland Village and the one-north business park.

Several popular schools such as Fairfield Methodist Primary School and Henry Park Primary School are also in the vicinity.

Lee also believes the flat's appeal is influenced by a lack of supply of 5-room flats in the surrounding estate.

"There are only 225 [of such] units in the cluster and the cluster right beside (Ghim Moh Edge) has no 5-room [units]," he elaborated.

He pointed out that upcoming Prime Location Housing (PLH) projects in Dover and Ghim Moh do not feature 5-room units either.

Top image from Google Street View and courtesy of Branden Lee.

Books & shelves stolen overnight after Boon Lay resident spent months setting up community library

This is why we can't have nice things. Sometimes.

April 26, 2023, 05:19 PM

SCDF receives medal from Turkey's vice president for Feb. 2023 earthquake search & rescue efforts

A total of 68 SCDF personnel were deployed to Turkey.

April 26, 2023, 05:12 PM

2 foreign men who allegedly stole US$75,000 taken back to money changer crime scene with Russian interpreter

They were escorted by the police.

April 26, 2023, 04:24 PM

Taiwan to give out S$218 travel vouchers to 500,000 tourists from May 1, 2023

The travel incentives will come in the form of digital cards or accommodation vouchers. 

April 26, 2023, 04:06 PM

MAS: Housing rent increases in S'pore should ease in coming quarters

More houses to be built post-pandemic.

April 26, 2023, 03:41 PM

AI-generated images of S'pore coriander-eating contest at most semi-realistic only

This is what AI thinks Singaporeans look like.

April 26, 2023, 03:21 PM

M’sians praise Agong for giving way to ambulance while driving

Road courtesy.

April 26, 2023, 02:12 PM

Bus collides with car in Buangkok, 8 people, aged 33 to 85, conveyed to hospital

Eyewitnesses of the accident said multiple passengers on the bus were injured due to the accident.

April 26, 2023, 01:42 PM

Ah Xiao Teochew Braised Duck hawker giving free duck bag with S$21.90 minimum purchase

First came the chicken, next comes the duck.

April 26, 2023, 01:03 PM

S'porean, 47, crowned Grandma Universe 2023: 'No matter how old we are, we still can live the best of our lives'

An inspiration.

April 26, 2023, 12:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.