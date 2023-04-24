Founders' Memorial pilots new exhibition at National Museum, details nation-building from 1950s-1970s

A pilot exhibition by the Founder's Memorial is now held at the National Museum of Singapore from Apr. 21 to Oct. 29.

"Semangat yang Baru: Forging a New Singapore Spirit", features stories about the dilemmas and decisions faced by Singapore's first generation of leaders and its people during the country's nation-building years of the 1950s to 1970s.

The media were invited to preview the exhibition before its launch on Apr. 20.

Times of turmoil

Before entering the exhibition, visitors are able to choose a virtual guide which will accompany the visitor throughout the gallery.

A wide range of characters were curated to reflect different ages and ethnicities.

The visitor's choice will then be registered on an RFID tag that they can scan at stations within the gallery to enhance the learning experience.

This element of digitalisation is to present stories and different perspectives in a more comprehensive manner.

From the very beginning, the exhibition makes it clear that it was devised around questions instead of statements or facts.

This decision was made to emulate the mounting tension Singapore's leaders experienced during that era as they navigated tumultuous times and murky waters, when the country's fate was not certain.

Our guide, Wong Lee Min, said the questions were posed in present tense and phrased in an evocative manner to make the exhibition feel more immersive.

The exhibition seeks to explore how values and principles such as multiculturalism, integrity and openness became the foundation upon which independent Singapore was built.

Extensive public engagement

The exhibition is a pilot for the memorial to test how it would present its narrative for its eventual interpretive gallery.

In curating the exhibition, it conducted in-depth discussions with close to 200 experts and citizens on what stories could be featured and how the stories could be presented in an authentic manner.

The memorial publicly called for artefacts and stories in April 2022, and more than 900 stories and artefacts were received.

Murky waters

The first half of the gallery introduces visitors to the element of uncertainty which characterised the post-war era of the 1950s.

Specifically declassified for display in the exhibition, the "Albatross" documents penned by Toh Chin Chye explains how Singapore's and Malaysia's different approaches to multiracialism made it difficult for Singapore to remain in the Malayan Federation.

The room had an aura of divisiveness to it, as the artefacts highlighted the separateness of ethnic enclaves and the overall lack of congruenc in society then.

The theme of advocacy against uncertainty was also present through it's references to election rallies and constitutional reforms, hinting to the pivot in societal values as Singapore focused on multiculturalism and nation-building.

On our own

The half-way point in the exhibition is characterised by independence.

The showcasing of the national flag and coat of arms signified a pivotal moment in the exhibition and in history, where Singapore was left to be it's own country.

Uncertainty then transitioned into something more streamlined, as the country delved into the values which carved out the moral backbone of society today.

To build a nation

The second half of the exhibition highlights the embodiment of the Singapore spirit in Singapore's leaders and people.

It also centres around early nation-building policies and their impact.

However, times were not always smooth-sailing, and which each policy came difficult trade-offs and sacrifices which had to be made.

On display was the red despatch box containing the day-to-day documents of the late prime minister, and reminds visitors of the personal sacrifices ex-parliamentarians and ministers made by putting the country first.

The anecdote that accompanied the box was about how first prime minister Lee Kwan Yew gave instructions for pictures to be taken after he noticed pieces of garbage floating on the Singapore River, while he was grieving the passing of his late wife Kwa Geok Choo.

Loaned to the exhibition was a series of old Toto posters, which reminded the public of how funds were raised to build the old National Stadium in Kallang.

When Singapore Pools opened in June 1968, two million coupons were printed for sale across Singapore, with the slogan tying the lottery directly to the building of the National Stadium.

However, this was met with resistance, as not everyone agreed that it was a good idea.

A parliamentary adjournment motion objected to the introduction of legalised gambling was raised by Chan Choy Siong, Member of Parliament for Delta, in December 1968.

At the end of the exhibition, visitors were invited to contribute to the exhibition by penning down their reflective thoughts.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said at the launch of the exhibition that the forging of a new Singapore Spirit is imperative to our progression as a society.

He applauded the Founders' Memorial for their efforts in promoting heritage through an authentic manner that resonated with people.

"If there is one thing we wish for people to take away from the exhibition, it is this – the best legacy that our founding leaders have left us is the values they lived by and fought for. They have become such fundamental part of our shared identity as Singaporeans," Tong said.

He concluded his speech with his hope that future generations will look back at the contribution of our forefathers with pride.

The exhibition is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents.

All photos via Ruth Chai unless stated otherwise. Top photo via Founders' Memorial and NHB