Tulip display with Turkey's 'hot air balloons' at Gardens by the Bay till May 21

"Tulipmania: Origins of the Tulip" is on display at Gardens by the Bay's Flower Dome from Apr. 21 to May 21.

What to expect

This time, the exhibit has a "Turkish twist" to their floral display, and explores the history of tulips in the country.

While tulips are commonly associated with the Netherlands, they are actually native to Central Asia.

The word "tulip" is derived from the Persian word for "turban", as the shape of the flower was believed to resemble it.

Visitors can expect to find a wide variety of cultivars ranging from Wild Tulips, Crown Tulips to Lily-flowered Tulips.

These tulips were first cultivated by the Ottomans and are native to Eastern Türkiye.

Littered throughout the dome are hot air balloons, reminiscent of the sunrise view at popular tourist site Cappadocia.

There is also a recreation of the Library of Celsus, an ancient Roman building now located in the İzmir Province of western Turkey.

The architectural marvel is one of the few remaining great libraries of the ancient world.

In keeping with the theme, Turkish ceramics, furniture and mosaic lamps decorate the display.

Tickets

For Singapore residents, tickets are S$12 for adults and S$8 for children and seniors.

More information is available here.

Top images via Gardens by the Bay/Facebook.