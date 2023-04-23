Back

Tulip display with Turkey's 'hot air balloons' at Gardens by the Bay till May 21

Oooh.

Zi Shan Kow | April 23, 2023, 11:54 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothership sg

"Tulipmania: Origins of the Tulip" is on display at Gardens by the Bay's Flower Dome from Apr. 21 to May 21.

What to expect

This time, the exhibit has a "Turkish twist" to their floral display, and explores the history of tulips in the country.

While tulips are commonly associated with the Netherlands, they are actually native to Central Asia.

The word "tulip" is derived from the Persian word for "turban", as the shape of the flower was believed to resemble it.

Image via Gardens By The Bay/Facebook.

Image via Gardens By The Bay/Facebook.

Visitors can expect to find a wide variety of cultivars ranging from Wild Tulips, Crown Tulips to Lily-flowered Tulips.

These tulips were first cultivated by the Ottomans and are native to Eastern Türkiye.

Image via Gardens By The Bay/Facebook.

Littered throughout the dome are hot air balloons, reminiscent of the sunrise view at popular tourist site Cappadocia.

Image via Gardens By The Bay/Facebook.

There is also a recreation of the Library of Celsus, an ancient Roman building now located in the İzmir Province of western Turkey.

The architectural marvel is one of the few remaining great libraries of the ancient world.

Image via Gardens By The Bay/Facebook.

In keeping with the theme, Turkish ceramics, furniture and mosaic lamps decorate the display.

Image via Rose Manipon/Facebook.

Tickets

For Singapore residents, tickets are S$12 for adults and S$8 for children and seniors.

More information is available here.

Top images via Gardens by the Bay/Facebook.

M'sian man, 67, rides to S'pore at 2am twice a month for last 10 years to visit son in jail

His son was sentenced to life for trafficking heroin.

April 23, 2023, 11:12 AM

2 foreign men, aged 45 & 54, arrested in S'pore for using sleight of hand to steal US$75,000 from money changer

The police stopped a Germany-bound plane from leaving Singapore.

April 23, 2023, 04:03 AM

4 motorcyclists sent to hospital after black car switches lanes & knocks into vehicles along CTE

Oh no.

April 22, 2023, 08:24 PM

Male BMW driver, 59, arrested for suspected drink-driving after colliding into car & tree in Jurong West

The Toyota driver, 52, and his passenger, 60, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

April 22, 2023, 08:23 PM

Man allegedly masturbated near sleeping woman on S'pore bus, police report made

The woman urged female passengers to ask the bus captain for help if they find themselves to be in a similar situation. 

April 22, 2023, 07:39 PM

M'sian pilot says goodbye to every passenger leaving the plane & gives kids a 'duit raya'

Very sweet.

April 22, 2023, 06:26 PM

Grace Fu & Tan See Leng attend Johor Sultan's Hari Raya open house after three-year hiatus due to Covid-19

Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri!

April 22, 2023, 05:57 PM

Maritime & Port Authority of S'pore clarifies 'inaccurate claim' by ITF, says 13 seafarers were given necessary support

The International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) said that "Singapore may have contravened the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC)".

April 22, 2023, 04:52 PM

S'pore Flyer offers discounted tickets at S$15 each on weekdays from now till May 31 for local residents

Excluding public holidays.

April 22, 2023, 04:52 PM

Parliament receives 30 applications to be Nominated Members of Parliament

NMPs was introduced in 1990.

April 22, 2023, 02:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.