FairPrice supermarkets offering 50% off selected essential items over 4 weeks from Apr. 27, 2023

FairPrice announced that NTUC Union and Link members will get a 50 per cent discount on selected essential items every Thursday as part of a special weekly promotion from Apr. 27 for a period of four weeks.

This would amount to some S$2 million worth of savings and discounts for all union members and Link members across its supermarkets and Kopitiam outlets for the month of May.

FairPrice discounts

From Apr. 27 to May. 1, two of the most popular types of rice sold at FairPrice will be 50 per cent cheaper.

Golden Phoenix Thai Hom Mali Rice – S$13.45 for 10kg

FairPrice Homebrand Golden Royal Dragon Thai White Fragrance Rice – S$5.90 for 5kg

Evergreen value programmes for all walks of life that have provided savings of up to S$11.5 million in 2022 will continue into 2023 with the following discounts:

Monday and Wednesday – 3 per cent off for Pioneer Generation

Tuesday – 2 per cent off for Senior aged 60 years old and above

Wednesday – 3 per cent off for Merdeka Generation

Thursday – 3 per cent CHAS Blue

In it's press release, FairPrice Group said it will continue to moderate rising costs of living amidst inflationary pressures.

Kopitiam Discounts

Kopitiam will be bringing back its S$0.50 coffee and tea promotions for union members.

It will also be offering concessionary meals priced as low as S$1.50 for Comcare cardholders at their 40 Rice Garden stalls.

Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation and union members will also be able to enjoy meals for as low as S$2.50.

To promote the use of the FairPrice app, union members who make a transaction for the first time on their app in-store or at a Kopitiam from May to July will be given a S$2 e-voucher.

Additional discounts and promotions will also be made available on the FairPrice app, as well as via the Trust Bank card.

The following is a list of the promotions that will be available in May:

Top photo via FPG