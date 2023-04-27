Back

M'sian retiree spends S$1.20 on lottery tickets, wins S$5.08 million prize

Huat.

Yen Zhi Yi | April 27, 2023, 04:27 PM

We've all heard our share of lottery stories, but here’s another one of a man with some incredible luck.

On Apr. 26, Sports Toto Malaysia shared the lottery winnings of a 70-year-old retiree from Negeri Sembilan on their Facebook page.

He had won an amount of RM16,977,4545.45 (S$5.08 million) through a ticket bought on Apr. 16.

The winning numbers were 09, 31, 35, 42, 43 and 48.

Like “sudoku”

The man said that he did not have any winning formula, but would always add 9 and 31 to his combination.

He also remarked that the lottery was like his own version of “sudoku”, which is a logic-based and combinatorial number-placement puzzle.

Only spent S$1.20

The man had spent merely RM4 (S$1.20) to place bets on Apr. 16 and Apr. 19, and managed to win the jackpot on for the first day's draw, according to Malaysian media China Press.

The retiree also added that he will be sharing his winnings with his family members, as well as putting the money into investments.

Top images via Facebook/Sports Toto Malaysia

