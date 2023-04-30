Elderly Indonesian couple supposedly unable to afford public transport, walk over 10km to visit family for Hari Raya

An elderly couple in Indonesia were discovered by police officers while attempting to walk from Jatihurip, North Sumedang, to a neighbouring town, Rancakalong.

Ambling alongside vehicles travelling down Cisumdawu toll road, the pair were approached by police officers from Sumedang Police Unified Post.

To get to children and grandchildren

Each clutching a tote bag with what appeared to be food, the couple told the officers on duty that they were on their way to visit their children and grandchildren.

They were missing their grandson, said the woman, and wanted to see him for Hari Raya.

Since they could not afford to pay for public transport, they decided to make the arduous journey by foot.

Rancakalong is 17.5km away from their home, the New Straits Times reported, but the distance is around 12km, according to Google Maps.

Possible memory loss

Saving the elderly duo from their exhausting endeavour, the police officers directed them to rest first, before bringing them to a public transport stop that would take them to their destination.

After being reunited with family, it was revealed that both the elderly man and woman might have been suffering from memory loss.

Their family members told police that they had already visited the two on Hari Raya, yet the couple were adamant to see them again a few days later.

On Apr. 28, the Sumedang chief of police, who had received news of the incident, went to visit the family at their home.

At least the children knew that their parents were found safe.

All images via @polressumedang/Instagram