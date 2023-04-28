Australia man eats raw chicken drumsticks in Adelaide mall

A man was spotted munching on raw chicken drumsticks straight out of a plastic container, while on a mall travelator in Adelaide, Australia.

Pictures of the unusual sight were shared in an Instagram post on Apr. 18 -- to the absolute horror of everyone.

In its caption, the mall was identified as Westfield Marion, which happens to be Adelaide's largest mall.

The man was seen grabbing a raw chicken drumstick and chomping down as if it's fresh off the barbecue.

Apart from using his bare hands to consume the uncooked chicken, the man was noticeably barefooted.

Since travellators are typically connected to floors with supermarkets to aid the use of trolleys, it was also possible that he just came out of one.

Online users respond

As of Apr. 28, the post has garnered 29,596 likes.

Most commenters were disgusted by the stomach-churning scene, and some expressed concern for the man's health.

One user even coined a nickname "Salmonella Boy" for him.

Others speculated on the man's motivations, questioning if he just trying to save time, or perhaps falling sick was his plan all along?

The top comment, however, suggested that the man was simply "cooked", an Australian euphemism for being drunk or under the influence of drugs.

One commenter said the man was such a savage because he went straight for the middle drumstick instead of the one on the left or right first.

Eating raw chicken can cause food poisoning

According to the Singapore Food Agency, eating raw chicken can cause food poisoning.

This is because bacteria such as salmonella and campylobacter can naturally be found in uncooked chicken.

The following food safety tips were also mentioned:

Buy meat and poultry that has been stored at the right refrigerated conditions.

Keep raw meat and utensils in contact with it away from cooked food, to avoid cross-contamination

Cook meat and poultry sufficiently before consumption

Top image courtesy of shitadelaide on Instagram.