Dunearn Road accident: Male pedestrian, 64, dies, male driver, 44, arrested

A man, 64, died following a road traffic accident at the junction of Dunearn Road and Shelford Road on Sunday, April 23, at about 2:05pm, the police confirmed.

In an update on the incident, the police said they were alerted at 2pm to the accident involving a car and a pedestrian along Dunearn road near the junction of Watten Estate Road.

The deceased, a male pedestrian, was pronounced dead at scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

A 44-year-old male car driver, a four-year-old male passenger and a three-year-old female passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital, the police added.

Three persons were conveyed to hospital, one to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and two to KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH), SCDF said.

The driver was subsequently arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accident occurred outside Tan Kah Kee MRT station.

A Shin Min reporter saw a white BMW stopped about 30m away from a blue police tent placed on the right-most lane.

They noted that the hood of the car was dented.

There was a large hole in the front windscreen, and the rear windscreen was cracked.

An eyewitness told Shin Min that the deceased went through the car's windscreens.

One of his arms was severed in the accident.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News & Google Maps