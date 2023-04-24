Van making discretionary right turn hits Domino's Pizza motorcyclist along Pioneer Road North

A van making a discretionary right turn hit a motorcyclist along Pioneer Road North towards Nanyang Crescent on Sunday (Apr. 23).

Dashcam footage of the incident was uploaded onto SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page.

In the video, the van made a right turn as the motorcycle was approaching from the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist attempted to brake but failed to do so in time, and the two vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist fell to the ground, and his bikes toppled over.

The van driver and a female passenger could be seen alighting from the van to help the motorcyclist.

Motorcyclist conscious when conveyed to hospital

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said they were alerted to the incident at about 4pm on Apr. 23.

The 24-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

The 28-year-old male van driver is assisting the police with investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.

