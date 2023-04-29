Back

DBS donates S$3.5 million to Esplanade to support free programmes at its Outdoor Theatre

Nice.

Keyla Supharta | April 29, 2023, 01:43 PM

Events

DBS has announced that it will be donating S$3.5 million to Esplanade to support its Outdoor Theatre.

As part of the new partnership, the Outdoor Theatre will be recognised as the DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre for the next five years.

Image via Zhangxin Zheng.

The theatre can accommodate about 1,000, and offers free programmes every Friday, Saturday, Sunday, as well as on public holidays.

Visitors can look forward to music, dance, theatre, and even circus arts at the scenic venue.

DBS Perspectives @ Esplanade

From May 3, the bank will also launch and present its own free programmes at the DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre that will run mostly on the first and last Wednesday of every month.

The programmes, titled “DBS Perspectives @ Esplanade", range from live shows and interactive dialogues to experiential workshops.

Through the programme, DBS seeks to bring the community together to explore societal issues prevalent in the little red dot.

Themes include sustainability, mental health, and food-related topics such as food waste and food security.

The DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre is the latest in the bank's efforts to intensify community programmes around the Marina Bay area as their way of giving back.

Image via Zhangxin Zheng.

Top image via Zhangxin Zheng.

