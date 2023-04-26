Back

S'pore cyclist bumps into visually impaired man & his guide dog on pavement

Ashley Tan | April 26, 2023, 07:07 PM

A cyclist had a run-in with a visually impaired person and his guide dog along a pavement.

A video of the incident is circulating online.

Posted by Facebook group Beh Chia Lor, the video was credited to Thomas and Eve. The pair is Guide Dog Singapore's (GDS) tenth guide dog team.

Thomas was diagnosed with Glaucoma when he was 16.

His sight started to deteriorate in his early 20s and the condition has led to complete blindness.

Photo from Guide Dogs Singapore website

The video posted appears to be filmed by Thomas, perhaps using a body camera.

The clip shows him walking on the right hand side of the pavement, with several other people walking on the left side.

A male cyclist approaches from ahead. He appeared to think that Thomas and Eve would move to give way to him, and confidently pedals on.

He subsequently rams into Thomas.

Thomas' guide dog, Eve, pauses to look back at her owner before continuing onwards.

Gif from Beh Chia Lor / FB

It is uncertain if Thomas was injured from the encounter.

The video drew ire from social media users, who lambasted the cyclist for not giving way to Thomas.

It is also plausible that the cyclist was unaware that Thomas is visually impaired, and Eve, a guide dog.

Mothership has reached out to GDS to contact Thomas for more information.

More about guide dogs

According to GDS, guide dogs in Singapore are identifiable by their working harness.

Guide dogs are allowed in eating places, including restaurants, food courts and cafes, as well as on public transport.

They are also allowed in halal establishments, according to MUIS.

Find more information on guide dogs via Mothership on Earth's infographic here.

Top photo from Beh Chia Lor / FB 

