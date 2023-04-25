Singer-actress Celest Chong, 43, moving back to S'pore after 13 years in Toronto, Canada

Singaporean singer-actress Celest Chong is planning on moving back to Singapore to care for elderly relatives after living in Toronto, Canada for 13 years.

Moving back

Speaking to Chinese media Shin Min Daily News, she said she spent her Chinese New Year with her family in Singapore this year.

That was the first time in four years since Covid-19 that she met up with the seniors at home.

"It's really time to come home to take care of the seniors," she reflected, sharing that her mother is already 80.

"Singapore will always and forever be my home, my roots. I can work in Singapore, China, Taiwan or Hong Kong. I will continue to work hard and connect with my fans," she told Shin Min.

Future plans

Moving forward, the 43-year-old will be using just her first name "Celest" for her showbiz career.

She explained that her full name "Celest Chong Zhang Yu Hua" can be too long and awkward.

She said she likes "Celest" as it is easy to read and impactful.

Celest shared that she will be busy with moving house and a new album, adding that she has prepared three English songs and three Mandarin songs. She is involved in the creation of most of the songs.

She is also open to filming local dramas.

"I want to tell my fans that I love you guys. I'll come back to you with new dramas and songs," she told Shin Min excitedly.

Celest has made appearances in superhero series "The Umbrella Academy" and DC Comics' "Titans".

She had also acted in several local dramas such as "Your Hand in Mine" and "You Light Up My Life", as well as Chinese wuxia show "The Proud Twins".

Top images via Celest's Instagram