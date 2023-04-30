Car crashes into Mercedes parked beside coffeeshop near Geylang Lorong 37, narrowly misses diners

A driver travelling along Geylang Road, veered off course and crashed into a parked car.

CCTV footage and photos of the aftermath were shared in the Telegram group @SgRoad.

Incident occurred late at night

On Apr. 28 at around 3:40am, police were alerted to an accident that happened next to a coffeeshop at the junction of Geylang Road towards Kallang Road, after Lorong 37 Geylang.

According to CCTV footage, a black car was parallel parked in a lot beside the coffeeshop.

Next to it sat a couple of late-night customers, who appeared to be enjoying their supper.

Out of nowhere, a white car swerves off the road and hits the parked car, causing it to graze a pillar and lurch precariously into one of the diners' tables.

The impact of the crash deployed the white car's airbags.

One photo of the aftermath revealed that the car that was hit was a Mercedes Benz.

No injuries reported

When the crash happened, the startled late-night diners were seen jumping to their feet.

From the CCTV footage, none of them appeared to have been hit.

Police later issued a statement confirming that no injuries were reported.

A 30-year-old male driver is assisting with ongoing investigations.

All images via @SgRoad/Telegram