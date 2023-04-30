Back

Man from Canadian town of Dildo takes photos of phallic iceberg in Conception Bay

A joke that wrote itself.

Matthias Ang | April 30, 2023, 09:32 PM

A man from the town of Dildo in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador achieved viral fame on the internet after he posted photos of an iceberg bearing a distinct phallic shape, Canadian media reported.

The stately iceberg was photographed in Conception Bay on Apr. 27 by Ken Pretty.

Pretty's post has since garnered over 5,600 shares.

Knew it would go viral from the first photograph

Speaking to Canadian media CBCPretty said that he noticed from his first photograph of the iceberg that it would have online potential.

"I'm gettin' a lot of response, a lot of reaction to the photo because of its resemblance to ... part of the male anatomy," he was quoted as saying.

The name of his hometown, as well as the name of the bay in which it was found, was not lost on him either, Canadian media CTV News reported.

"Only in Newfoundland," he joked.

Iceberg has been given the name "dickie berg"

CBC further reported that the iceberg has been dubbed a "dickie berg" on Canadian social media, which is a play on the Newfoundland euphemism for the male anatomy — "dickie bird".

Pretty said that he was lucky to photograph the iceberg in such a state, adding: "It's melting all the time. I mean, it might go limp."

Icebergs often drift into the bay from the north

CTV News further reported that icebergs often drift into the waters surrounding the province of Newfoundland and Labrador in spring, carried by ocean currents from the north.

The provincial government has since established an iceberg finder website for the public to upload photos and location data of any icebergs that they see.

Pretty's photos were not posted to the site, although another photo of the same genitalia-shaped iceberg showed that it had since collapsed.

Top photo via Ken Pretty Facebook

