Back

Bus collides with car in Buangkok, 8 people, aged 33 to 85, conveyed to hospital

Eyewitnesses of the accident said multiple passengers on the bus were injured due to the accident.

Winnie Li | April 26, 2023, 01:42 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Eight people were conveyed conscious to the hospital after a car collided with a Go-Ahead Singapore double-decker bus at the junction outside the Institute of Mental Health on Apr. 25.

Screenshot via Google Maps

As a result of the accident, the front bumper of the bus was damaged and its licence plate fell off, according to Lianhe Zaobao.

The left side of the white car was also severely damaged, with debris scattered across the road.

Its bonnet was open due to the impact from the collision.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a bus at the junction of Hougang Avenue 4 and Buangkok Green on Tuesday at about 10:35am.

Eight persons, aged 33 to 85, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Multiple passengers injured: witnesses

According to a passenger on the upper deck of the bus, the bus was heading straight when the accident took place.

The bus driver apparently tried to apply the brakes to avoid the white car, which was making a right turn at the time.

She added that many passengers on the lower deck were left injured due to the collision.

One elderly person even ended up falling to the floor and started bleeding.

Another male passenger also said he saw a passenger onboard the lower deck being carried away from the bus on a stretcher.

The driver of the white vehicle was believed to be conscious as he showed those at the scene a thumbs-up following the accident.

Go-Ahead Singapore statement

In response to Mothership's queries, a Go-Ahead Singapore spokesperson said the company is aware of an accident involving bus service 43 and a private vehicle on Apr. 25.

At the time, the bus was going straight at the junction while the traffic light signal was green and was unable to avoid a collision with a private vehicle making a discretionary right turn, the spokesperson explained.

Seven passengers and the private vehicle driver were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The spokesperson added that the company is in contact with the affected passengers to offer its full assistance.

It also promised to continue to fully cooperate with all relevant authorities in their investigations.

Related stories

Top image via Lianhe Zaobao

SCDF receives medal from Turkey's vice president for Feb. 2023 earthquake search & rescue efforts

A total of 68 SCDF personnel were deployed to Turkey.

April 26, 2023, 05:12 PM

5-room Ghim Moh flat sold in record sale for S$1.2 million

A real estate spokesperson shared that there is a lack of supply of 5-room flats in the area.

April 26, 2023, 05:04 PM

2 foreign men who allegedly stole US$75,000 taken back to money changer crime scene with Russian interpreter

They were escorted by the police.

April 26, 2023, 04:24 PM

Taiwan to give out S$218 travel vouchers to 500,000 tourists from May 1, 2023

The travel incentives will come in the form of digital cards or accommodation vouchers. 

April 26, 2023, 04:06 PM

MAS: Housing rent increases in S'pore should ease in coming quarters

More houses to be built post-pandemic.

April 26, 2023, 03:41 PM

AI-generated images of S'pore coriander-eating contest at most semi-realistic only

This is what AI thinks Singaporeans look like.

April 26, 2023, 03:21 PM

M’sians praise Agong for giving way to ambulance while driving

Road courtesy.

April 26, 2023, 02:12 PM

Ah Xiao Teochew Braised Duck hawker giving free duck bag with S$21.90 minimum purchase

First came the chicken, next comes the duck.

April 26, 2023, 01:03 PM

S'porean, 47, crowned Grandma Universe 2023: 'No matter how old we are, we still can live the best of our lives'

An inspiration.

April 26, 2023, 12:59 PM

S'porean man, 46, convicted of trafficking 1,017.9g of cannabis, executed on Apr. 26, 2023

His execution is the first reported case in 2023.

April 26, 2023, 12:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.