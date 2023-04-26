Bus collides with car in Buangkok, 8 people, aged 33 to 85, conveyed to hospital

Eight people were conveyed conscious to the hospital after a car collided with a Go-Ahead Singapore double-decker bus at the junction outside the Institute of Mental Health on Apr. 25.

As a result of the accident, the front bumper of the bus was damaged and its licence plate fell off, according to Lianhe Zaobao.

The left side of the white car was also severely damaged, with debris scattered across the road.

Its bonnet was open due to the impact from the collision.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a bus at the junction of Hougang Avenue 4 and Buangkok Green on Tuesday at about 10:35am.

Eight persons, aged 33 to 85, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Multiple passengers injured: witnesses

According to a passenger on the upper deck of the bus, the bus was heading straight when the accident took place.

The bus driver apparently tried to apply the brakes to avoid the white car, which was making a right turn at the time.

She added that many passengers on the lower deck were left injured due to the collision.

One elderly person even ended up falling to the floor and started bleeding.

Another male passenger also said he saw a passenger onboard the lower deck being carried away from the bus on a stretcher.

The driver of the white vehicle was believed to be conscious as he showed those at the scene a thumbs-up following the accident.

Go-Ahead Singapore statement

In response to Mothership's queries, a Go-Ahead Singapore spokesperson said the company is aware of an accident involving bus service 43 and a private vehicle on Apr. 25.

At the time, the bus was going straight at the junction while the traffic light signal was green and was unable to avoid a collision with a private vehicle making a discretionary right turn, the spokesperson explained.

Seven passengers and the private vehicle driver were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The spokesperson added that the company is in contact with the affected passengers to offer its full assistance.

It also promised to continue to fully cooperate with all relevant authorities in their investigations.

Top image via Lianhe Zaobao