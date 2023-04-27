Boy, 13, beats up foodpanda rider, 45, at Bukit Batok after being asked 'See what?'

A video of a 13-year-old boy beating up a 45-year-old male foodpanda rider in broad daylight is making its rounds on the internet.

Incident took place on Apr. 23, 2023 at Bukit Batok

According to a tip-off from a reader, Shin Min Daily News reported that the incident occurred around 6:24 pm on Apr. 23, 2023.

The 16-second video was filmed outside Le Quest Shopping Mall in Bukit Batok.

The video, filmed by the reader's friend from inside a nearby shop, showed the boy clad in a black jacket with long black pants and the older man in a blue t-shirt with motifs and dark-coloured bermudas.

Took several blows to the head and back

At the start of the video, the boy let out a loud cry, "Lai (Chinese for come)!" and threw both fists up before charging toward the man.

The latter was able to fend off the first few punches while retreating to a bicycle with a foodpanda backpack but took several blows to the head.

The boy then launched three kicks at the man, whose back was facing the younger individual.

The last kick nearly toppled the man over with the bicycle.

After he recovered and gathered himself, the man turned around to look at the boy, who backed off in the direction of the mall, before the video ended.

You can watch the video below:

Tiff started over "See what?"

According to the Shin Min reader, the kerfuffle started after the man asked the boy, "See what?".

The Shin Min reader also said passersby stepped in to stop the fight, and someone called the police.

Police officers and ambulances arrived shortly after.

Both man and boy arrested

In response to Mothership's queries, Singapore Police Force said the boy and the man were both conveyed to the hospital.

Both were subsequently arrested for affray.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image by Shin Min Daily News reader