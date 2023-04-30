Back

3 people conveyed to hospital after collision between 2 cars at Buangkok Green & Hougang Ave 4 junction

All three were in a conscious state.

Matthias Ang | April 30, 2023, 06:40 PM

Events

Three people, aged 45 to 60, were conveyed to hospital following a collision involving two cars at the junction of Buangkok Green and Hougang Avenue 4 on Apr. 28.

According to the police, they were alerted to the incident at about 10:15pm.

Both cars were seen beside each other on a pedestrian crossing

A photo from the Telegram group SgRoad showed two cars side-by-side on a pedestrian crossing, with the black car showing severe damage to its front and its air bags inflated.

Debris was also seen strewn on the road.

Source: Photo via SgRoad Telegram

Mothership reader, Bernard Fong, who took a video of the accident scene sometime between 10:45pm to 10:55pm, said that both the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police were spotted at the scene.

Responding to queries from Mothership, police added that a 45-year-old male driver from one of the cars was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man and 54-year-old woman, who were passengers from the other car, were also conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The statement did not indicate which specific car the driver and passengers were from.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via SgRoad Telegram

