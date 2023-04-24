BlueSG car runs red light in Pasir Ris, collides head on with car running amber light

A head-on collision accident at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 3 and Elias Road on Apr. 22 involving two cars was caught on camera.

What happened

A video of the incident was shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group.

A BlueSG car was seen running a red light, according to footage from the driver who witnessed the accident.

Another car was travelling through the junction at the same time and the BlueSG car collided into its driver's side.

The headlights of the BlueSG car went out immediately and the car skid across the junction.

Other car ran amber light

The video also included footage from the other car involved in the accident.

The car could be seen crossing the junction when the light was amber.

The person who shared the video said the light for the BlueSG car would have remained red for another 30 seconds as there is still a green arrow light after.

"My dad was unable to see the BlueSG car as there was a line of cars on his right side as seen in the witness footage," they added.

Investigations ongoing

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at 10:50pm.

A 58-year-old male car driver, his 56-year-old female passenger and a 28-year-old female car driver were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The 28-year-old female car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership it conveyed two persons to Changi General Hospital.

Reactions to the video

Several commenters found fault with the driver who failed to stop at the amber light.

Others felt that the fault was with the BlueSG driver.

Top images via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook.