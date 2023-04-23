Back

About 80% of S'pore households yet to collect free recycling box, collection ends on Apr. 30

Zi Shan Kow | April 23, 2023, 03:53 PM

Only about 20 per cent of households in Singapore have collected the free home recycling box known as Bloobox in the past month.

300,000 boxes distributed

As of Apr. 18, the National Environment Agency (NEA) has distributed more than 300,000 Bloobox units, the agency said in a press release.

This includes about 60,000 units to be distributed to primary and secondary schools to encourage students to recycle in school and at home.

The box is an initiative by NEA to encourage households to set up a home recycling corner and start the habit of recycling at home.

The Bloobox is foldable and washable, and can hold up to 5kg of paper, plastic, metal or glass recyclables, or e-waste.

The Sunday Times spoke to some people about the initiative.

Some said that they did not see a need to collect it as they already have a recycling corner at home.

Others also did not do so as they felt that it would not encourage them to recycle.

Where and how to collect

Residents can pick up their Bloobox at any vending machine near them.

Over 230 vending machines can be found at more than 140 places such as Community Clubs, bus interchanges, and other common spaces.

You can scan your the barcode of your NRIC/FIN card/SingPass Digital NRIC, or key in your NRIC/FIN number to redeem your Bloobox.

Distribution ends on Apr. 30 (Sun).

Top images via NEA and Kow Zi Shan.

