Blackpink's Jennie & Jisoo spotted wearing Charles & Keith at Coachella

Hannah Martens | April 26, 2023, 07:02 PM

Jennie and Jisoo, members of the K-pop girl group Blackpink, were spotted wearing Charles and Keith during their performance at Coachella's second weekend on Apr. 22, 2023.

Jennie donned a white Both x Charles and Keith Jules Leather Chelsea Boots, which cost S$269 on Charles and Keith's website.

Photo via Charles and Keith's Website

Jisoo, while performing her solo, paired her outfit with a"custom pair" of Charles and Keith's ankle-strap platform pumps in white that was specifically designed for her, said TeenVouge.

Charles and Keith's website only sell these shoes in three colours, pink, nude and black. One pair of these platform pumps costs S$75.90.

Photos via Charles and Keith's Website

Top images via Jennie's and Jisoo's Instagram

