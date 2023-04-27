Back

K-pop group B.A.P's Zelo in S'pore to host dance workshop, meet fans on May 27-28

Nice.

Russell Ang | April 27, 2023, 03:31 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you're looking to improve your dancing skills, consider attending a dance workshop by K-pop group B.A.P's Zelo.

The singer is heading to our shores on May 27 to 28 for his dance workshop tour.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 최준홍 (@byzelo)

Fans can look forward to learning choreography from the man himself.

Here's a preview of the dance workshop:

@mehtapisme I had to gather a lot of courage to attend this dance class because I was embarrassed to show how much I lack body control. But I‘m so glad I did it anyways! In the video it might seem like I was just playing around but I really did give my best until the and and I‘m quite proud of that. Thank you for the class Zelo and I really wish you the best for your future! If you guys want to know about his future classes, make sure to check @event.03.12 on Instagram. You can find the full version of this vlog on my Youtube channel #bap #zelo #kpopdanceclass #lifeinkorea #koreavlog ♬ 오리지널 사운드 - mehtapisme

Each workshop is scheduled to last 90 minutes.

Tickets are priced from US$100 (S$133.55) to US$250 (S$333.82).

Fan meet

Zelo will also be hosting a fan meet here.

Tickets are priced from US$80 (S$106.76) to US$210 (S$280.24).

VIP ticket holders are also entitled to meet-and-greet benefits, as well as an exclusive signed photo pack and selfie with Zelo.

The idol's last visit to Singapore was with his members in 2017 for their world tour.

Details

Fan meeting

Where: Simply Live, 73 Bras Basah Rd, #01-01/02, Singapore 189556

When: May 27, 2023, 2pm to 3pm

To purchase tickets, click here.

Dance workshop

Where: Dancesport de Allan, 70A Geylang Bahru, #02-2721, Singapore 331070

When: May 28, 2023

  • Pop class, 2pm to 3:30pm

  • K-pop class, 4:30pm to 6pm

To purchase tickets, click here.

Top photos from @byzelo on Instagram

No-holds-barred review: Our experience getting IKEA's 12-inch hotdog for S$1

Does longer equal better?

April 27, 2023, 03:23 PM

Xi Jinping & Zelensky speak for 1st time since Russian invasion, China to send official to Ukraine

Long-awaited conversation.

April 27, 2023, 02:47 PM

Cooling 'pre-emptive measure' to dampen local & foreign property investment demand: Desmond Lee

This will provide greater priority and support for Singaporeans buying homes for owner-occupation.

April 27, 2023, 01:37 PM

Long, long queue at IKEA S'pore for its long, long hotdog at S$1, tensions slightly high

Critical yikes.

April 27, 2023, 12:50 PM

Jjang! Jjang! Burgers return to McDonald's S'pore with cute packaging, BT21 collection launch date changed to May 3

Jjang.

April 27, 2023, 12:39 PM

Jacky Cheung S'pore concert tickets sell out fast, scalpers resell on Carousell for S$2,000 per ticket

Flipping.

April 27, 2023, 11:55 AM

S'porean man with Covid-19 dies after suspected allergic reaction from TCM medicine

He died from a respiratory tract infection from Covid-19 and a severe allergic reaction, which was allegedly caused by Lianhua Qingwen Jiaonan medication.

April 27, 2023, 11:38 AM

British American Tobacco, S'pore subsidiary hit with S$848 million penalty for selling cigarettes to North Korea

Smoky.

April 27, 2023, 11:10 AM

S'pore govt raises stamp duty rates, foreigners' rate go from 30% to 60% with immediate effect from April 27, 2023

Immediate.

April 27, 2023, 12:18 AM

Delivery riders allegedly banned from parking inside Eight Riversuites condo in Bendemeer, fined for parking outside

Either they risk getting clamped if they park inside or getting fined when they park outside.

April 26, 2023, 11:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.