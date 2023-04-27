K-pop group B.A.P's Zelo in S'pore to host dance workshop, meet fans on May 27-28

If you're looking to improve your dancing skills, consider attending a dance workshop by K-pop group B.A.P's Zelo.

The singer is heading to our shores on May 27 to 28 for his dance workshop tour.

Fans can look forward to learning choreography from the man himself.

Here's a preview of the dance workshop:

#zelo #kpopdanceclass #lifeinkorea #koreavlog ♬ 오리지널 사운드 - mehtapisme @mehtapisme I had to gather a lot of courage to attend this dance class because I was embarrassed to show how much I lack body control. But I‘m so glad I did it anyways! In the video it might seem like I was just playing around but I really did give my best until the and and I‘m quite proud of that. Thank you for the class Zelo and I really wish you the best for your future! If you guys want to know about his future classes, make sure to check @event.03.12 on Instagram. You can find the full version of this vlog on my Youtube channel #bap

Each workshop is scheduled to last 90 minutes.

Tickets are priced from US$100 (S$133.55) to US$250 (S$333.82).

Fan meet

Zelo will also be hosting a fan meet here.

Tickets are priced from US$80 (S$106.76) to US$210 (S$280.24).

VIP ticket holders are also entitled to meet-and-greet benefits, as well as an exclusive signed photo pack and selfie with Zelo.

The idol's last visit to Singapore was with his members in 2017 for their world tour.

Details

Fan meeting

Where: Simply Live, 73 Bras Basah Rd, #01-01/02, Singapore 189556

When: May 27, 2023, 2pm to 3pm

To purchase tickets, click here.

Dance workshop

Where: Dancesport de Allan, 70A Geylang Bahru, #02-2721, Singapore 331070

When: May 28, 2023

Pop class, 2pm to 3:30pm

K-pop class, 4:30pm to 6pm

To purchase tickets, click here.

Top photos from @byzelo on Instagram