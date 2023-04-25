Another boy, 17, arrested in Sengkang over theft of 2 gold chains from Chinatown jewellery shop

The Singapore police have arrested another male youth, 17, for his suspected involvement in a case of theft from a jewellery shop in Chinatown.

This was after a male youth, 14, was arrested by the police following the case on Sunday, April 23 at 5:33pm, where the boy had posed as a customer and asked to see two gold chains only to allegedly run away with them.

The shop owners managed to catch up to him and subdued him.

Through follow-up investigations after the boy’s arrest, the police established the identity of the 17-year-old boy.

The older boy, who had allegedly provided instructions to the younger boy on how to carry out the theft, was arrested in Fernvale Road, in Sengkang, on Monday, April 24.

Police investigations are ongoing.

After the 14-year-old was arrested, he pleaded his case with the store owners by claiming that he was instructed to steal the chains because he was in debt.

What happened

According to the CCTV footage posted by the shop on Facebook, which captured the boy's actions on camera, he could be seen holding two chains in his hands.

He was wearing a mask at the time.

However, when the man behind the counter turned his back from the boy, the boy suddenly dashed out of the store with the jewellery.

Upon realising what had happened, the man behind the counter chased after the boy.

Shortly afterwards, another man also joined the chase.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the owner of the shop, surnamed Teng, explained that he and his brother were both working at the family-owned business when the incident took place.

When the boy walked into their shop wearing a mask, the pair did not suspect anything as he was tall and was not wearing a school uniform.

The boy then told Teng that he would like to purchase two golden chains that weighed 50g and 80g, respectively.

After Teng brought them out from the display case as requested, the boy asked Teng to show him two heavier ones instead.

Teng then took out two chains weighing 100g and 131g and showed them to the boy.

In total, the two chains cost around S$23,000.

However, just as Teng was putting the two lighter chains back into the case, the boy suddenly made a run for it while holding the two heavier chains.

Teng and his brother immediately began chasing after him.

According to Teng, the boy ran for approximately 100m before stopping at a crossroad outside of People's Park Complex, presumably because he did not know whether he should take the right or left route.

Upon noticing the boy's hesitation, the Teng brothers seized the opportunity and managed to capture the boy.

They then brought him back to the shop and alerted the police.

Boy claimed he was 'forced' to steal

Teng said that initially, he was outraged by the boy's attempt to steal the chains.

However, the boy kept shouting that he was "forced to steal them" after he was caught by the brothers.

The boy also told Teng that he needed to repay his debts and claimed someone else taught him to steal the chains.

Speaking to The Straits Times, the Teng brothers said they have forgiven the boy, as they have retrieved the stolen items.

"He is still young, and he made a mistake," the pair added.

