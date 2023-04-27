Back

Animal cruelty cases on the rise in S’pore, more cases involving youth in 2022: SPCA

"2023 is turning out to be a bad year for animals," wrote SPCA.

Zi Shan Kow | April 27, 2023, 06:35 PM

Animal cruelty has been a topic of conversation in Singapore in recent months.

According to the statistics shared by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) on its social media channels, animal cruelty and welfare cases have been on the rise.

44 per cent increase in reports in 2022

"The SPCA’s Inspectorate plays a vital role in investigating cases of animal cruelty, welfare issues and abandonment," wrote the society.

In 2022, SPCA's Inspectorate investigated 511 animal cruelty and welfare cases reported by members of the public.

This is a 44 per cent increase from 2021, and the highest recorded figure in the last three years.

This upward trend has continued into 2023, with 229 cases reported and investigated by SPCA in just the first three months alone.

Increase in cases involving youth

SPCA shared with Mothership that there were seven cases of youth involved in animal cruelty in 2022.

In past years, cases were limited to one.

In the first three months of 2023, there have already been two cases.

"The increase in the number of youth involved in animal cruelty cases is a deep cause for concern," wrote SPCA.

Animal abandonment on the rise

96 abandoned animals were rescued by SPCA in 2022, around 40 of which were small animals like hamsters, rabbits and guinea pigs with little to no chance of survival.

Between January 2023 and March 2023, SPCA rescued 81 abandoned animals, 47 of which were small animals.

Cats are still falling from heights, said SPCA, adding that six to eight of such cases occur each week.

"2023 is turning out to be a bad year for animals," wrote SPCA.

SPCA's work

While SPCA does not have the authority to enforce laws, prosecute offenders or remove animals from their guardians, it does more than just advocating against animal cruelty.

The non-profit gathers witnesses and evidence, provides guidance on animal welfare issues, and provides investigative support.

Members of the public can report cases of animal abuse, neglect and abandonment at SPCA's emergency hotline 6287 5355.

They may also wish to donate towards SPCA's efforts.

