4 motorcyclists sent to hospital after black car switches lanes & knocks into vehicles along CTE

On Friday morning (Apr. 21), four motorcyclists were taken to the hospital after an accident — involving six vehicles — occurred along the Central Expressway (CTE), towards the city.

A video of the accident was posted on the YouTube account, SG Road Vigilante SGRV.

What happened?

The video, which appeared to be taken from a front dash camera, showed four motorcyclists riding past in the middle of the extreme right lane and the centre lane.

A black Mazda sedan, from the rightmost lane, switches lanes, knocking into a row of motorcyclists and a car on its left.

It is however unclear how many motorcyclists were involved.

Police statement

In response to Mothership's enquiries, the Singapore police force (SPF) said that on Apr. 21, at 7:15am, the police were alerted to an accident involving two cars and four motorcycles along CTE (AYE).

A 25-year-old female motorcyclist and three male motorcyclists, aged between 28 to 43, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

A 43-year-old male car driver and a 33-year-old female car driver are assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images via SG Road Vigilante SGRV.